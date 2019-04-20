It was not lost on Brother Martin baseball coach Jeff Loupo that a set of unfavorable numbers stood between his team and an outright Catholic League baseball championship on Saturday.
Down to their final three outs, the Crusaders rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat St. Augustine 7-6 on Saturday at Wesley Barrow.
“That’s an awfully good ball club to go down three (runs) in the top (of the seventh inning) with their No. 1 guy on the mound and answer in the bottom (half),” Loupo said. “I can’t say enough about our guys.”
The rally propelled Brother Martin (24-5, 9-3) into sole possession of the District 9-5A championship on the final day of regular season play. Jesuit (8-4) lost to Rummel 9-0 Saturday.
The Crusaders, No.2 in the LSHAA Division I power rankings before play Saturday, should have a first-round bye when playoff pairings are announced Sunday.
Loupo said his team has battled back all season from the 0-2 start in district play.
"They just kept the faith with every going on and they just showed their character again," he said.
Junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan, an LSU commitment, hammered four extra-base hits against St. Aug. ace Mike Mims, including a two-run double in the final inning that cut the lead to 6-5. Morgan eventually scored the tying run on Blake Bufkin’s fielder’s choice ground ball.
The winning run came across when Caden Nash drew a bases-loaded walk, forcing home Ethan Moser.
“It’s a good team win,” Nash said. “This team is relentless.”
Morgan drove home the Crusaders’ first two runs with an inside-the-park home run in the first. He doubled and scored in the third inning and was left stranded in the fifth after a two-out triple.
Morgan is “just outstanding,” said Loupo. “That’s why he’s going where he’s going. Not only is he a hell of a player, but ... he works extremely hard and when you put yourself in these positions and are prepared, that’s usually what happens.”
St. Augustine (17-13, 5-7) scored three runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Will Spears and Mims’ two-run double.
Mims, a Grambling signee, pitched into the seventh before being relieved when he reached the mandatory 115-pitch limit with the game tied at 6-6. Mims also had three hits, including a pair of doubles.
“There’s really no better feeling," Morgan said about his hard-hit, last-inning double off Mims, his friend. “We’re friends. He came after me and I got the better of him.”
“I was just trying to do damage, hit the ball hard.”