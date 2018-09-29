PONCHATOULA — With 7:13 left in regulation Friday night, Caden Costa made good on a 20-yard field goal to put Mandeville up by 14 points over District 6-5A opponent Ponchatoula.
The kick seemed to seal the Green Wave's fate as Mandeville earned its first win of the season, holding on for a 34-24 victory that was spearheaded by a 306-yard performance from running back Zahn Diaz.
In a game that started 30 minutes late because of a weather delay, Mandeville went to the ground, relying heavily on Diaz.
"We had a feeling it was going to be wet and that's why we did what we did," first-year coach Hutch Gonzales said. "He (Diaz) is a stud. You put the ball in his hands and good things happen."
Tyjae Spears tried to get the Wave going late in the fourth by ripping off a 44-yard run to cut into Mandeville's lead 31-24 with 6:15 remaining, but the effort was too little too late.
Riding momentum, Diaz responded on the following Skippers possession with a 79-yard run down the sideline, setting up another Costa field goal that resulted in the final score.
"Our district's pretty wide open and we lost a tough one last week that we feel we should have won," Gonzalez said. "We feel like at this point forward we have to be 6-0 and that's the mindset."
Things started well for Ponchatoula to open the game as quarterback T.J. Finley hooked up with Tay Cole on a deep route over midfield on the Wave's first possession. After two Spears runs for 53 yards, the Wave got on the board first with 2:13 left in the first quarter on a 5-yard toss from Finley to Cole.
Maneville quarterback Dereje Gaspard responded on offense by finding wide receiver Will Sheppard on a 43-yard strike in Wave territory at the end of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Gaspard scored on a 32-yard touchdown run to tie it at 7.
Even though the Wave took a 14-7 lead with 7:42 left in the first half from a strip and score by Jarill Thomas, Mandeville answered again following a 76-yard run from Diaz at the 6:47 mark in the second quarter.
On the next Mandeville possession, Gaspard scored on a 3-yard touchdown run that was set up by his own 43-yard run. Going into halftime, the Skippers held a 21-17 momentum-shifting lead.
"Our guys really jumped on their (Gaspard and Diaz) leadership tonight and it was awesome to see," Gonzalez said. “Our defense was improved, especially against a quarterback like that (Finley), it was much improved. It kept us in the game and that’s all you can ask for when you play against someone that talented.”
Mandeville will move on next week to face Northshore in another district game.