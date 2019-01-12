BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 14
District 8-5A
Grace King at East Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Nondistrict
Warren Easton at International, 5 p.m.
Cohen at Crescent City, 5:30 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Belle Chasse, 6 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at M.L. King, 6 p.m.
McMain at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Pearl River at Varnado, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
District 6-5A
Northshore at Covington, 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Slidell, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Mandeville, 7 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Ponchatoula, 7:15 p.m.
District 7-5A
Destrehan at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.
Terrebonne at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
Higgins at Bonnabel, 7:15 p.m.
District 9-5A
Jesuit at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Rummel, 7 p.m.
Shaw at John Curtis, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Hannan at Albany, 7 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Loranger, 7 p.m.
District 9-3A
KIPP Renaissance at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.
Abramson Sci at International, 6:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
St. Charles Catholic at Lusher, 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville at St. James, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pope John Paul II at Amite, 7 p.m.
Independence at Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-B
Holden at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.
District 8-C
Family Christian at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Nondistrict
Ecole Classique at Patrick Taylor, 5 p.m.
Pine at Varnado, 5 p.m.
Cohen at Carver, 5:30 p.m.
Salmen at Ben Franklin, 6 p.m.
Lakeshore at South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.
Thibodaux at Ellender, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Fisher, 6 p.m.
International at Einstein, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Runnels, 6 p.m.
Karr at De La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
Country Day at E.D. White, 6:30 p.m.
South Lafourche at Chalmette, 7 p.m.
Einstein at Livingston, 7 p.m.
Ascension Christian at St. Martin’s, 7 p.m.
St. Amant at Franklinton, 7 p.m.
Maurepas at Family Christian, 7 p.m.
Dunham at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
District 7-5A
East St. John at Hahnville, 7 p.m.
District 8-1A
West St. John at Clark, 6 p.m.
Nondistrict
NOMMA at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.
Fisher at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.
Carver at Warren Easton, 5:30 p.m.
Haynes at Grace King, 6 p.m.
M.L. King at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Maurepas at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.
Grand Isle at Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.
Newman at Ehret, 6:45 p.m.
Higgins at South Lafourche, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 17
District 9-3A
International at Cohen, 5:30 p.m.
Nondistrict
NOMMA at Helen Cox, 5 p.m.
Central-BR at St. James, 6 p.m.
Lutcher at West St. John, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
District 6-5A
Slidell at Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.
Mandeville at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Northshore, 7 p.m.
Covington at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Hahnville at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.
Thibodaux at East St. John, 7:30 p.m.
District 8-5A
Chalmette at East Jefferson, 7 p.m.
District 9-5A
St. Augustine at John Curtis, 7 p.m.
Brother Martin at Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rummel at Shaw, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
Salmen at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Belle Chasse at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.
Warren Easton at McMain, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-3A
Jewel Sumner at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Bogalusa at Loranger, 7:15 p.m.
District 10-3A
Donaldsonville at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.
Lusher at De La Salle, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pope John Paul II at Pine, 7 p.m.
Amite at Independence, 7 p.m.
District 11-2A
M.L. King at Riverside, 6 p.m.
District 8-1A
Ecole Classique at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.
Houma Christian at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Clark at Varnado, 5:30 p.m.
West St. John at KIPP Booker T. Washington
District 7-B
Crescent City at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.
Holden at Maurepas, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Runnels, 7:30 p.m.
District 8-C
Christ Episcopal at Brighton, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.
Nondistrict
Bonnabel at Carver, 5:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Karr, 6 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Sophie Wright, 6 p.m.
Lutheran at St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.
International at Einstein, 6 p.m.
Doyle at Albany, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Newman, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Ben Franklin at Livingston, 7 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Haynes, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Nondistrict
Thomas Jefferson at Grand Isle, 4 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Christ Episcopal, 4:15 p.m.
Crescent City at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Ehret, 6:15 p.m.
Ellender at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Destrehan