Country Day's Justin Ibieta dunks the ball against De La Salle during the first half on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Country Day in Metairie.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

BOYS BASKETBALL

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Jan. 14

District 8-5A

Grace King at East Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Nondistrict

Warren Easton at International, 5 p.m.

Cohen at Crescent City, 5:30 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Belle Chasse, 6 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at M.L. King, 6 p.m.

McMain at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Pearl River at Varnado, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

District 6-5A

Northshore at Covington, 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s at Slidell, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Ponchatoula, 7:15 p.m.

District 7-5A

Destrehan at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.

Terrebonne at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

Higgins at Bonnabel, 7:15 p.m.

District 9-5A

Jesuit at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Rummel, 7 p.m.

Shaw at John Curtis, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

Hannan at Albany, 7 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Loranger, 7 p.m.

District 9-3A

KIPP Renaissance at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.

Abramson Sci at International, 6:30 p.m.

District 10-3A

St. Charles Catholic at Lusher, 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville at St. James, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pope John Paul II at Amite, 7 p.m.

Independence at Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-B

Holden at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.

District 8-C

Family Christian at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.

Nondistrict

Ecole Classique at Patrick Taylor, 5 p.m.

Pine at Varnado, 5 p.m.

Cohen at Carver, 5:30 p.m.

Salmen at Ben Franklin, 6 p.m.

Lakeshore at South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

Thibodaux at Ellender, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Fisher, 6 p.m.

International at Einstein, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Karr at De La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Country Day at E.D. White, 6:30 p.m.

South Lafourche at Chalmette, 7 p.m.

Einstein at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Ascension Christian at St. Martin’s, 7 p.m.

St. Amant at Franklinton, 7 p.m.

Maurepas at Family Christian, 7 p.m.

Dunham at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

District 7-5A

East St. John at Hahnville, 7 p.m.

District 8-1A

West St. John at Clark, 6 p.m.

Nondistrict

NOMMA at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.

Fisher at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.

Carver at Warren Easton, 5:30 p.m.

Haynes at Grace King, 6 p.m.

M.L. King at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Maurepas at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.

Grand Isle at Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.

Newman at Ehret, 6:45 p.m.

Higgins at South Lafourche, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 17

District 9-3A

International at Cohen, 5:30 p.m.

Nondistrict

NOMMA at Helen Cox, 5 p.m.

Central-BR at St. James, 6 p.m.

Lutcher at West St. John, 6 p.m.

 

Friday, Jan. 18

District 6-5A

Slidell at Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.

Mandeville at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Northshore, 7 p.m.

Covington at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

Hahnville at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.

Thibodaux at East St. John, 7:30 p.m.

District 8-5A

Chalmette at East Jefferson, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A

St. Augustine at John Curtis, 7 p.m.

Brother Martin at Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rummel at Shaw, 7 p.m.

District 8-4A

Lakeshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

Salmen at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-4A

Belle Chasse at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.

Warren Easton at McMain, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-3A

Jewel Sumner at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Bogalusa at Loranger, 7:15 p.m.

District 10-3A

Donaldsonville at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.

Lusher at De La Salle, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pope John Paul II at Pine, 7 p.m.

Amite at Independence, 7 p.m.

District 11-2A

M.L. King at Riverside, 6 p.m.

District 8-1A

Ecole Classique at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.

Houma Christian at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Clark at Varnado, 5:30 p.m.

West St. John at KIPP Booker T. Washington

District 7-B

Crescent City at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.

Holden at Maurepas, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Runnels, 7:30 p.m.

District 8-C

Christ Episcopal at Brighton, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.

Nondistrict

Bonnabel at Carver, 5:30 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at Karr, 6 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Sophie Wright, 6 p.m.

Lutheran at St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.

International at Einstein, 6 p.m.

Doyle at Albany, 6 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Newman, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Riverdale, 7 p.m.

Ben Franklin at Livingston, 7 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Haynes, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Nondistrict

Thomas Jefferson at Grand Isle, 4 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Christ Episcopal, 4:15 p.m.

Crescent City at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Ehret, 6:15 p.m.

Ellender at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Destrehan

