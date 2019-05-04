No race she could have won or award she could have garnered at Saturday’s Class 3A state track and field championships would have fully put into perspective the historic running career Mary Nusloch put together at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.
The Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year completed something track and field stars dream of — three times — exiting the Bernie Moore Track and Field Complex on Saturday a three-time three-peat champion in the 800 meters, the 1,600 meters and the 3,200 meters while helping anchor the 4x800 meter relay that led to her team's back-to-back Class 3A team title with 75 points.
“It’s definitely going to take time to reflect on all this because I’m still a little overwhelmed,” she said. “But over the next few weeks, I think I’ll really start to realize how grateful I am to have had this experience.”
She started Saturday as the anchor of her team’s 4x800 distance relay that won in 9:51.03 before quickly switching gears for the 1,600. With so many events and going back-and-forth between running an 800 and a true distance event, Nusloch said her mental strength played an enormous part in Saturday’s success.
“I just told myself I had to think of each race as it’s own thing,” she said. “I couldn’t start thinking about the 800 before the mile. I had to treat each race like it’s own important part before moving onto the next.”
Shen then dominated the 1,600 with a time of 5:11.39, nearly 12 seconds ahead of her closest competitor. Nusloch and teammate Olivia Boyd went 1-2 in the 800, with the three-time champion running in 2:20.56, and she capped her high school career with the win in the 3,200 in 11:36.70.
Ben Franklin senior Angel Williams knows something about the three-peat, too, and she wasn’t shy about the pressure the future Southern Mississippi track athlete felt entering the final race of her high school career.
“My whole family was here — even my grandma came from California to see me run in my last meet, so there’s a lot of pressure in that,” Williams said. “But I was also confident in my ability to go out there and defend my title.”
“The long jump is everything to me. That’s my life, that’s my passion. So just to be able to have the ability to keep coming back, even if I didn’t have my best jump ever, but coming with the mindset of a champion, I think that was really big.”
With an identical winning jump from her Class 4A long jump title a year ago, Williams finished off her pursuit of back-to-back-to-back titles with a leap of 18 feet and 3¾ inches. Then, to put an exclamation point on her career, she won the 200 meters in 24.53 after finishing third a year ago.
After second places in the Class 5A 100 and 200 meters a year ago, John Curtis’ Raven Nunnery broke through with the sprinter’s double Saturday, taking the 100 by one-thousandth of a second over Landry-Walker’s Lynnell Washington in 11.72. She won the 200 with a time of 24.26 to push the Patriots into second place as a team with 67 points.
The Edna Karr girls team won a fifth-consecutive Class 4A girls state team title, aided by the team’s three relay titles. Delje Keller, Alacia Myles, Malaysia Sinegal and Sierra Session won the 4x200 meter relay in 1:41.06 before Sinegal, Cleveion Daniel, Delje Keller and Mirajah Shelby won the 4x100 meter relay in 48.61.
With the team title on the line in the meet’s final event, Shelby, Myles, Session and Destiny Barnett edged out B.T. Washington-Shreveport by less than a second in 3:56.35 for the race victory and the team championship, winning 68-66.
De La Salle’s Leah Kennedy defended her Class 3A shot put title with a winning toss of 38-6¾ inches. Mount Carmel’s Hope Shales climbed from eighth in 2018 to take the Class 5A 3,200 meter win in 11:33.07, and Belle Chasse’s Amy Warren pulled out a win in the Class 4A triple jump in 38-7¾ inches.
The Mandeville girls won the Class 5A 4x800 relay in 9:44.37.