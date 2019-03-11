Riverdale’s challenge Monday proved to be more internal than external in opening pursuit of a fifth consecutive district baseball championship,
The Rebels batted around twice in the bottom of the first inning in scoring 13 runs via a combination of three hits, six McDonogh 35 errors, two passed balls, two wild pitches and one hit batter to record a 17-1 District 10-4A victory at Miley Stadium.
Riverdale (5-4) additionally played error-free in recording its 18th consecutive victory in district play and third overall of the young season against an overmatched Roneagles club. The four-time reigning 10-4A champions return to play in a nondistrict game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Ehret.
“This is a new team, so you don’t know how they’re going to react when you open district,’’ said Riverdale coach Sean Temple, who has directed the Rebels to five consecutive state playoff appearances and a district record of 26-3 during the past four championship seasons. “So it was nice to see the way we played. The thing about this team is we don’t have a lot of experience. We graduated 10 players from last year’s team.’’
As Temple added, “It may be harder to keep the boys focused if you’re winning by a lot more than if you’re losing by a lot or if it’s a what-and-what (competitive) game. We talk about mental toughness every day in practice and talk about having mental toughness all of the time.
“This was one of those times when you’re trying to eliminate the distractions and trying to keep the boys in the game mentally.’’
Junior right-hander Tate Clark (2-0) pitched three no-hit innings, struck out eight, walked three and did not allow a ball to leave the infield in limiting the Roneagles to a single run that scored via a one-out walk and three passed balls in the top of the third inning before umpires ended the game due to the 15-plus run lead.
“I look at our district and believe we should be able to go smoothly through it, especially with the pitching we have,’’ Clark said. “I feel like I could have done better. There were times when I got frustrated with myself. I knew I should have kept myself calm and just do what I do.’’
Catcher David Oddo laced a RBI double down the left field line in the bottom of the first inning while batting cleanup to collect the first of four singles off of McDonogh 35 pitchers Avery Alfred and reliever Eric Hudson. The Rebels also drew 10 walks.
Oddo finished 1-for-2 while also reaching via an error later in the first.
Rebels shortstop Alan Castro also went 1-for-2 with a RBI and three runs scored and right fielder Ryder Chriss went 1-for-2 with a single and fielder’s choice that produced two RBIs in the first.
“We came out strong and hit the ball well (given) the pitching that was out there,’’ Oddo said. “And our young guys came in and executed pretty well on the bases. Coming from facing faster pitches to slower pitches is a lot harder, too.’’
McDonogh 35 (0-3 overall) dropped its 11 straight game overall dating to 2018 excluding a forfeit victory against Kennedy in the season finale. The Roneagles host KIPP Booker T. Washington at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Gilbert Stadium.
“We’re going to keep chugging along till we get better,’’ McDonogh 35 coach Kevin Williams said. “We don’t have many kids with baseball experience, and we’re a young team. But we’re going to keep prepping them the best we can. We’re going to show up.’’