More than a handful of New Orleans-area track and field athletes shined in early May in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Baton Rouge — some of them, enough to be near the best in the state in their respective events.
Wednesday, the Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association announced their All-Louisiana teams with athletes who put down one of the two best marks among the seven classifications — highlighted by several two-time All-State athletes.
Distance runners Hunter Appleton (Brother Martin) and Marshall Buhler (Fountainbleau) headlined the boys’ list, placing first and second in both the Class 5A 1,600- and 3200-meter races, times which were also first and second-best in the state overall.
Others receiving recognition for marks second-best in the state included Landry-Walker’s Jamal Morris in the 100 (10.43 seconds), Jesuit’s Jack Battaglia in the javelin (17-feet, 1-inch) and John Curtis’ Lance Williams in the long jump (23-0.5).
On the girls’ side, St. Katharine Drexel senior and future LSU hurdler Alia Armstrong had the top time in two events — the 100 hurdles (13.39) and the 300 hurdles (42.6). Academy of the Sacred Heart senior Mary Lusloch ran the fastest 1,600 in the state (5:11.4) and the second-best 3,200 (11:36.7), with Mt. Carmel Academy’s Hope Shales putting down the top time (11:33.1).
John Curtis sprinter Raven Nunnery also was honored twice, finishing second overall in the 100 (11.72) and the 200 (24.26).
The Mandeville girls 4x800 squad of Ashleigh Touchard, Charley Chehardy, Dabney Howard and Anna Huffman was the only relay team in the area, boys or girls, to finish top-two in the state, recording the fastest time in 9:44.4. The John Curtis 4x400 team of Tea Harris, Laila Jackson, Diamond Smith and Nunnery finished second in 3:53.9.
Edna Karr’s Alacia Myles and John Curtis’ Smith both finished in a group that tied for second in the girls’ high jump at 5-4, while Ben Franklin’s Angel Williams was honored for a second-best leap in the long-jump (18-3.75) and Belle Chasse’s Amy Warren took second in the triple-jump (38-7.75).