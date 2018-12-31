Defend and rebound.
Those tenets have served as the bedrock of St. Augustine basketball during the Mitchell Johnson coaching era.
The Purple Knights have won four Catholic League championships in five seasons under Johnson as members of the New Orleans area’s most storied basketball district.
After compiling a 49-7 record in Catholic League play during the past five seasons, the Knights are a unanimous pick by District 9-5A coaches to add a fifth crown to their trophy case under Johnson.
“I think we’re all chasing St. Aug,’’ Jesuit’s Chris Jennings, the dean of Catholic League coaches in his 27th season in charge of the Blue Jays, said after seeing the Knights blitz Thibodaux, 89-55, Saturday night to win their 12th straight outing and capture the Purple Knight Classic. “They definitely are the team to beat.
“They are playing at a very high level. They’ve just got a lot of firepower. They put on a clinic at both ends of the court (against Thibodaux). They can score. They defend real well.
“They’re very well-coached. They don’t make mistakes. They look really good. And it’s all of (their players). They’re just all really good. I think it would an upset if they didn’t win.’’
Jesuit (18-2) and Holy Cross (16-4) appear to be the only challengers capable of threatening St. Augustine’s supremacy under Johnson.
Although the reigning Catholic League champions return no true starters from a 24-11 team that went 10-2 in District 9-5A play to edge Jesuit by one game, the Knights still feature a talented and versatile rotation of eight players capable of scoring and wreaking enough havoc defensively to possibly match or surpass last season’s advance to the Division I quarterfinals.
“We’ve been playing well due to our defense,’’ Johnson, in his seventh season overall as St. Aug’s head coach, said. “We’ve been doing a great job of defending and rebounding. That’s kind of been our identity, keeping in position and then taking care of the ball on the offensive side. We’ve just been playing together and we’ve been playing well as a unit.’’
The Purple Knights are off to a 19-2 start, have won three straight tournaments and ride a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. District 9-5A opener against Holy Cross at St. Aug’s Watson Jones Memorial Gymnasium.
Junior guard Jaron Pierre, senior guard/forward Devon Jefferson and senior center Jalvin Mitchell have been among St. Augustine’s early catalysts, with Pierre and Jefferson earning Most Valuable Player honors in the team’s undefeated runs through the Purple Knight Classic and Newman Invitational tournaments. The Knights also won the Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic where they defeated Jesuit, 53-52, in the finals.
“We’ve been playing together well these last few tournaments, competing for each other on the defensive side of the ball and sharing the ball.’’ Johnson said. “That’s kind of been our makeup and identity, defending and rebounding. We put a lot of stock into being able to do those two things. You’ve got to have an identity on the defensive side of the ball. We’ve been doing a great job of that.’’
Wednesday’s other league openers feature Jesuit playing host to John Curtis and Rummel doing likewise against Brother Martin while Shaw entertains Newman in a non-district game.
St. Augustine and Jesuit do not meet until the fourth game of the first and second rounds, with the Knights serving as host for their Tuesday Jan. 15 meeting and the Blue Jays hosting on Friday Feb. 2.
Here is a look at each of District 9-5A’s seven teams in their predicted order of finish by The New Orleans Advocate:
St. Augustine: In addition to skills, the Purple Knights boast plenty of experience with six seniors holding down roles in an eight-player rotation. Guard/forward Darius Henry and guard Damon Landry join Jefferson and Mitchell as senior starters while senior forward Dante Smith, senior center Demarcus Robinson and junior point guard D’Mari Wiltz complete the top group.
“I don’t even know if we have a top player,’’ Johnson said. “Our top player, I think, has been our team effort. On any given night any of our guys can shoot the ball and get it going.’’
Jesuit: The Blue Jays (18-2) have split non-district games against Holy Cross and St. Augustine, having defeated the Tigers, 64-54, to win the CYO Tournament before losing to St. Augustine in the Chalmette Valero finals where senior guard Elijah Morgan earned tournament MVP honors following a 32-point outing in the championship game.
A returning All-Metro selection, Morgan joins five other seniors in a gritty eight-man rotation of scorers and defenders that can match the experience St. Augustine and Holy Cross boast. The other returning starters from a 23-8 team that advanced to the Division I quarterfinals are senior guard Zach DeBlieux and senior guard/forward Nick Artigues. The Blue Jays also have received boost from the addition of two other seniors from football, guard Robert McMahon and guard/forward Noah Varnado.
“We’re definitely capable of beating anybody we play,’’ Jennings said. “We have a bunch of really tough kids who really like to compete. That makes a difference.’’
Holy Cross: The Tigers (16-4) boast the most experienced team in the district and perhaps the most talented, with seven players who started at various times back from a 21-13 campaign that included a three-way tie for third in league play with Curtis and Brother Martin followed by an advance to the Division I quarterfinals.
Coach Mister Kirkwood, in his sixth season, continues to mix and match pieces as necessary with seniors Khalil Thomas, Jason Chan and Tyler Beaver joining juniors Tyler Kirkwood and Jeremy Lindsey as guards and juniors Aaron Ursin (6-feet-6) and Myles Sanders playing center and forward respectively. Thomas and Chan are returning All-District players.
“We’ve got a weird dynamic,’’ Kirkwood said. “We’ve got some players coming off of the bench who were starters last year.’’ To be successful, “We’re going to have to do all of the little things: defend, rebound, box out and limit team’s second-chance points. If we do those things, it will put us in a good position.’’
John Curtis: The Patriots (8-6) could be the league’s “surprise’’ team even with only one starter returning in senior guard Andrew Stagni, who is joined in the lineup by two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman all trying to compensate for the graduation of District MVP Donnell Jones. Junior Rashad Holmes is expected to play a pivotal role at point guard particularly in terms of leadership as the Patriots attempt to improve on a 12-17 season that concluded with a tie for third in league play and a 51-49 scare of St. Augustine the regional round of the Division I playoffs. The Patriots
“We have very high expectations.’’ Coach Mike Krajcer, in his 22nd season, said. “We are learning as we go. We’re a mix of youth and people who have experience, who have to come together. And that will be on a game by game basis. We’re doing a lot of things differently this season. We have to handle the ball a lot better and we must be patient on offense. But in all my years of coaching, this (team) has been the most fun because of the way (the players) have responded to coaching.’’
Brother Martin: The Crusaders (8-11) open league play riding a seven-game losing streak that has been fed by an inability to score and defend adequately. “Which is a bad combination,’’ said Coach Chris Biehl, in his fifth season. Senior Victor Tomlinson and junior T.J. Small have been top performers as guards for a team that still is integrating several football players into the equation. Small and senior guard Javier Perez are returning starters from last season’s 17-14 squad that tied for third in league play.
“We’re not playing very good basketball right now,’’ said Biehl, who directed Brother Martin to a Catholic League title two seasons ago in 2016-17. “We just can’t make a basket. And you can’t not score and not play defense and expect to be successful.’’
Shaw: The Eagles (9-10) are making headway in their fourth season under Coach Wesley Laurendine, having doubled last season’s win total, despite returning only one starter from a squad that finished 4-21 overall and 0-12 in league play. That starter, freshman point guard Isaiah Barnes, is averaging 10 points, 5.5 assists and is getting able assistance from senior Christian Jourdain and sophomore Isaiah Crawford, two other guards who are averaging approximately 14 points.
“The last two seasons have been the most important to us even though last season was the worst in terms of our record,’’ said Laurendine, whose team has lost six games by four or fewer points and led for a majority of the playing time in five of those losses. “We’ve gotten a lot better. We may look small, but we play big. We’ve got guys who can get to the rim. We just need to be more consistent and that’s because we are so young. We’re trying to find ways to win at the end of games.’’
Rummel: The Raiders (6-14) are in a complete rebuilding mode under new Coach Scott Thompson, with no starters returning from an 18-15 team that finished sixth last season. Forward Luke Lemonier and guard Channing Holmes are senior co-captains and the foundation of Thompson’s first squad that has won two of its last three games.
“We’ve really stressed establishing an identity, which I characterize as developing a physical and mental toughness,’’ said Thompson, an intense and highly-successful coach in six seasons at Brother Martin where he won a Class 5A state title in 2010 and then advanced to the state finals in 2011. “We’re very pleased with the progress these young men have made. We’re absolutely getting better.’’