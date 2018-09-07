The annual rivalry between the two powerhouse Westbank schools has been one-sided as of late, with Karr winning the past four contests against Landry-Walker.
Despite rainy conditions, the Cougars wasted little time establishing a firm grip on a lead again Friday night, and they never relinquished it.
Karr demolished Landry-Walker 40-0 to claim bragging rights for another year in The Battle of Algiers.
From the moment the clock started it was all Karr (2-0). Aaron Alexander got the scoring going with his 72-yard kickoff return to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
“Our kids wanted it tonight,” said coach Bryce Brown. “It was never about the rivalry, but about getting better. Each game we have to improve, and I think we did that tonight.”
With Karr already ahead 20-0, Leonard Kelly broke the game open by hitting Michael Corner on a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Ronnie Jackson sprinted 13 yards through the Chargin’ Bucs’ defense for his second touchdown of the night, ballooning the score to 33-0.
The 1-2 punch of Karr’s Ronnie Jackson and Ahmad Antoine allowed the Cougars to move up and down the field at will. Jackson shouldered most of the load late, churning out 20 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Antione finished his night with 11 carries for 77 yards.
“Tonight was a big night, but it would have not happened without my team doing their part”, said Jackson. “My running mate Leonard encouraged me, and I delivered. It was just a great feeling to win this game and play the way I did.”
Jackson’s final big run produced an 81-yard gallop down to the 5-yard line, setting up the final score. Back-up quarterback Caleb Lee followed by hitting Quentin Payne on a 3-yard fade to the back of the end zone.
Landry-Walker (0-2) not only failed to stop a potent Cougars offense but also failed to get enough big plays from their stars. Chad Alexander found tough sledding on offense and was held to meager 11 carries for 65 yards. Offensively, the Chargin’ Bucs went 0 for 3 in the red zone, despite some nice throws by quarterback Tory Cargo in crucial moments.
“Our kids never quit tonight, despite the scoreboard,” said coach Emmanuel Powell. “We didn’t execute tonight, so we have to get things worked out going forward.”
Karr trotted into halftime confident thanks to 224 yards of offense, evenly distributed by air and ground. Kelly found Dylin Hill for a 33-yard touchdown strike to take a 20-0 lead with 3:48 remaining in the second quarter.
Landry-Walker was unable to establish any momentum in the first half, going 3-and-out on its opening two possessions.
Ronnie Jackson would help the Cougars take advantage of the short field provided by their defense by plowing in from 2 yards out to stretch the lead to 14-0.