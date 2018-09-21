In his second stint at Pearl River, Joe Harris has revitalized a program that has suffered through a pair of winless seasons in the past eight years.
After a 42-27 win over Riverdale on Friday night at Rebel Stadium, Pearl River stands 4-0 and off to its best start in 10 years.
“The kids are showing up; nobody is missing practice; everyone is working their tail off; and they are being coachable,” Harris said of his squad. “I have a great staff of assistants, and I feel like we aren’t getting many penalties and not turning the ball over.
"The last several games the turnovers have been a very big difference. Plain and simple, these are good kids that just listen to what their coaches are telling them to do. People look at 4-0, and I don’t worry about that kind of stuff. We won this week and we've got another one next week.”
The fifth-ranked team in the LHSAA Class 4A state power rankings, Pearl River took advantage of a Riverdale turnover on its first play from scrimmage inside its own 8-yard line. Two plays later, senior Corey Warren found the end zone from 6 yards out.
Riverdale tied it at 7 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Antonio Joseph. Pearl River immediately answered when senior quarterback Justin Dean scored from 19 yards out, capping a four-play, 83-yard drive to make it 14-7.
Completing all three of his passes in the first half, Dean later found K.J. O’Neil for a 38-yard scoring strike and then a 44-yard connection to Levy to make it 28-7.
Joseph cut the Pearl River lead to 28-13 on the last possession of the first half when he scored from 30 yards out.
Riverdale (2-1) got a 2-yard touchdown run by Joseph to open the third quarter, closing the score to 28-19. That was the closest Riverdale got.
Dean again found Levy for a score, and Warren found the end zone from 2 yards out after another Riverdale fumble to make it 42-19 Rebels.
Dean finished 4 for 6 for 167 yards and three scores. O’Neil finished as the leading receiver with two catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.
“We started 4-1 last year but this 4-0 just feels different,” Dean said. “Everyone is doing their jobs. If that happens, we can win football games. The atmosphere is amazing this year. We are showing people that this is a football program that is going to fight for everything.”
Pearl River will try to remain undefeated next Friday when against Haynes Academy. Riverdale will host McMain.