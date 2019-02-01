Jumping right back into the race for the 6-5A district title, Ponchatoula defeated Slidell on the road 61-55 Friday night.
With the win, the Green Wave (21-6, 8-2) move into a first-place tie with the Tigers (20-8, 8-2). Slidell and Ponchatoula officially split their two matchups on the year, with the Tigers having won at Ponchatoula 54-52 on Jan. 8.
Tied 37-37 with 7:07 to go in the game, Ponchatoula went on a 9-0 run, with Vos Mosely scoring seven points in the run to grab a 46-37 advantage with 4:10 to go in the contest to put the game out of reach.
Ryan Elzy led the way for the Green Wave with 20 points and T.J. Finley finished with 19. Mosley also had 10 in a winning effort for Ponchatoula. Tylor Harris led the way for Slidell with 17.
“We just couldn’t get ourselves really out of the hole we dug for ourselves in the first quarter,” Harris said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all, particularly early. (Slidell coach) Krisner Green made some key changes in the locker-room at the half and I thought we came out better in the third quarter, but it simply wasn’t enough.
“We just have to learn our lessons and move on. All our goals are still achievable. We are tied for the district lead. We just have to remain focused, work hard and get ready for Mandeville on Tuesday night.”
The Green Wave dominated the game for the first eight minutes, holding the usual potent Slidell High offense to a single made bucket in the first quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Finley midway through the first quarter helped Ponchatoula to a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Slidell High seemed to wake up at the start of the second quarter, going on a 11-4 run to open the period, cutting the deficit to 14-13 with 4:04 left on a 3-pointer by Austin Bonnaffons. The Tigers 3-point shooting kept them in the game in the first half, hitting four 3’s. Despite that hot shooting, Ponchatoula still led at the half 25-20.
Slidell responded well coming out of the halftime locker-room and took a brief 26-25 advantage for the first time on a 3-pointer by Bonnaffons. Trailing 28-26 later in the third quarter, a 7-0 run for the Tigers gave them their biggest advantage at 34-28 on a bucket by Kolby Warren.
NOTES: Both teams return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 5 as Slidell hits the road to take on Mandeville while Ponchatoula travels to St. Paul’s.