Four New Orleans senior basketball players were honored among the 10-best in the state as USA Today announced its 2018-19 All-USA Louisiana Boys Basketball Team on Tuesday.
Senior Sophie B. Wright tandem Damiree Burns and Charlie Russell both landed on the First Team after helping carry the Warriors to a 29-3 regular season record, including just two losses to in-state opponents and 12 victories over state champions or runners-up from a year ago. Wright made a second-straight trip to the Class 3A semifinals, where the fell 59-53 to eventual champions Madison Prep.
Burns, a Southern signee, averaged 18.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, while Russell followed with 17.2 points and 11 rebounds per contest. The pair’s fellow senior teammate, Gregory Hammond, landed on the Second Team after leading the Warriors in scoring with 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the overall No. 1 seed in the Class 3A tournament.
Jesuit senior Elijah Morgan also was named to the Second Team after earning Catholic League MVP honors while leading the Blue Jays in scoring with 19.8 points.
Walker senior Jalen Cook was named the Player of the Year after earning the Gatorade Player of the Year honor and averaging 29.5 points per game. Rayville’s Damon West was named the state’s Coach of the Year after his squad repeated as Class 2A champions.