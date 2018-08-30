Warren Easton coach Jerry Phillips thought his highly ranked Eagles were in trouble against Jesuit on Thursday night at Tad Gormley stadium.
Then the Eagles’ Jahmal Sam stepped in, saving a 27-14 victory in their season opener.
The strong safety jumped a pass route as Jesuit appeared to be headed for a score early in the fourth period.
“Sam’s interception was huge,” Phillips said after his team won the opener for both teams. “He broke on the ball and intercepted. ... They were going down to score on us.”
Easton began the season No. 1 in the Advocate’s Large School Super 10 and were ranked No. 2 in the LSWA statewide Class 5A poll.
But they found themselves “in a good fight” against the Jays, Phillips said. The rivalry dates to a 1901 meeting.
Jesuit quarterback Robert McMahon, who sparked the Jays’ offense with a series of big plays, drove his team to the Eagles’ 10-yard line at the beginning of the fourth period. On second down from the 16, McMahon sprinted left and threw a pass toward a receiver at nearing the sideline.
“I had watched film during the week,” Sam said. “I noticed on that sprint to the left, they liked to throw that pass. I jumped the route."
His interception and a third-quarter touchdown essentially sealed the win.
The Eagles had taken a 27-14 lead with five minutes remaining in the thrid quarter.
LeGendre, who threw only six passes in the second half, counted on his running game to move 49 yards in six plays. A 12-yard gain by Ashaad Clayton on fourth-and-1 kept the drive alive, and then Clayton sprinted 28 yards for the score on a draw.
Easton dominated in the first quarter, scoring on its first two possessions, and led 14-0 by period’s end. However, the Eagles found themselves in a battle by halftime.
LeGendre, who completed 11 of 14 passes in the first half, threw touchdown passes of 22 and 5 yards to Kiaeem Green in the opening period. The Eagles’ dual-threat quarterback finished the first half with three TDs and 147 yards passing and 55 rushing.
But two minutes into the second quarter McMahon provided a momentum-switching spark for Jesuit. After escaping three Eagle defenders on an apparent sack, McMahon turned it into a 25-yard gain and a first down at the Easton 37.
Four plays later, Willie Robinson hit the middle for 6 yards and a touchdown and Jesuit was back in the game, 14-7.
LeGendre need only seven plays to move the Eagles 74 yards to make it a 21-7 game halfway through the second period with a 35-yard pass to Jewell Holmes.
Jesuit again countered. McMahon found Noah Varnado for a 26-yard gain on the left sideline, and McMahon then hit Varnado crossing the field from right to left for 24 yards and a 21-14 game. Varnado grabbed three passes for 77 yards in the half.