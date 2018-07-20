A shock wave was sent through St. Tammany Parish and the girls soccer community Friday afternoon when Michael Ortner resigned as the soccer coach at St. Scholastica Academy, a source told The Advocate.
The leader of the premiere girls soccer program in the parish, and one of the top in the state, Ortner led the Doves to six state championships (including the Division I state title this year), three state runner-up finishes and three semifinal berths in 12 years at the helm.
Ortner guided SSA to a 20-1-3 record in 2017-18, helping the Doves finish second nationally in the MaxPreps.com rankings. Returning three of their top six leading scorers from last season, including reigning New Orleans Advocate Girls Player of the Year Sydney Vincens, as well as its keeper in Elizabeth Kalmbach, the Doves were expected to be a heavy favorite to repeat as Division I state champions this upcoming school year.