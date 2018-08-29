Arguably the most successful high school football team in St. Tammany Parish over the past decade, Mandeville High finally has some stability at the head coach position.
While he is the third head coach for the Skippers in the last two years, Hutch Gonzales enters his first year at the helm of a Mandeville program that suffered not only a rare losing season in 2017 (4-6), but also saw longtime head coach Guy LeCompte resign before the its start.
Interim head coach and former defensive coordinator Josh Buelle moved to Northshore High after the season was complete.
“The turmoil of this program’s past affected the kids, but it didn’t really involve them,” Gonzales said. “You can’t forget what happened last year because it was too much. It took them a little while to get going, but once they did they really started to play well at the end of the season.
"We are trying to carry that positive momentum from the end of 2017 into this season, and what we are trying to do on both sides of the ball.”
Known for his offensive ingenuity, Gonzales said the installation phase for the Skippers has transformed into sharpening and execution. That also holds true for new defensive coordinator Eric Rebaudo’s system.
“The style of offense we are going to run is going to have some similarities to what was here,” Gonzales said. “... We will go a little faster from time to time, but in terms of installation, that time has been long gone. Now it’s all about execution.”
Gonzales, an offensive coach who calls his own plays, said he is going to allow Rebaudo complete autonomy when it comes to the Mandeville High defense.
“I’m extremely hands-off defensively,” he said. “I’ve always been of the school of thought that if you hire a guy to do a job, it is because you trust him. If you don’t trust him, then you probably shouldn’t have hired him. I will like to stay informed on the defensive side of the ball, but I’m going to let those coaches do what they do best. I trust (Rebaudo) 100 percent in what he is doing.”
Leading Gonzales’ air-raid offensive attack will be sophomore Devon Tott. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Tott played as a freshman last season for Northlake Christian.
“I have been very fortunate to coach a lot of talented quarterbacks on the high school level in all of my stops as an assistant coach and as a head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas,” Gonzales said. “In all of those stops, we tailor the offensive system to what the quarterback does well. I was fortunate enough to coach against (Tott) last year when I was at St. Thomas Aquinas. I saw what he is capable of when he is on.
“He’s raw, but he is a big kid that can throw the ball all over the field. He can make all the throws and is smart. He’s not well-versed in the spread system quite yet, but we are giving him freedom to make reads and make the throws we know he is capable of making. He has done a phenomenal job at picking it up. The difference from week to week has been amazing. He’s like a sponge.”
Offenses in a Gonzales system have not been known for having a single workhorse running back, but rather a system of backs who will also be involved in the passing game.
“We are extremely blessed to have a pair of very capable running backs,” Gonzales said. “Charles Quinn got significant playing time in the backfield last year. He’s more of a downhill guy that finishes runs. He also catches the ball well.
“Zahn Diaz is also going to get a chance to shine. You walk into a weight room and you see the kid immediately. He stands out. You watch him in the weight room and you think someone chiseled him out of a piece of stone. It’s unreal. He plays that way, too.”
At receiver, Gonzales said he is excited about his group of skilled players.
“We feel like we are legitimately seven or eight deep at the wide receiver position,” he said. “We have a solid top guy and then a very good 1A and 1B at every position -- guys that have really taken on the challenge of learning the routes how we want them to be run and attacking opposing defensive backs like we want to see.”
Will Sheppard, Dereje Gaspard, Zahn Davis, Desmond Sams, Merrill Faciane and Nelson Garcia will all be in the rotation, he said.
Up front on the offensive line, the leader is Madrid Steele at left tackle. At left guard, Preston Francis and Jackson Paige are battling for playing time; Jeremy Gougneau will be the starting center; Joshua Ball is the projected right guard; and Louis Butler will get the start at right tackle.
On the other side of the ball, Rebaudo, who was the head coach at Holy Cross last season, takes over, with Ben Bonner set to start at one of the safety positions.
“He’s one of the best athletes I have ever coached,” Gonzales said of Bonner.
On the other side of Bonner at the other safety position will be Zachary Dugas.
“(Dugas is) more of a physical run stuffer than other guys,” Gonzales said.
At the cornerback position, senior Rodney Keys has emerged as the one-on-one cover cornerback. Keys is joined at cornerback by another senior, Tyrone May.
“If Tyrone May is going to get an interception, that is because he came through you to get it,” Gonzales said. “We love how physical he plays in all aspects of the game.”
In the linebacking corps, the group is led by Zack Bulovas who Gonzales called “the smartest person in the field house.”
“He’s a quiet, but phenomenal leader,” Gonzales said of Bulovas. “When he does talk, the kids shut up and listen to him. He's a true coach on the field for us that is never going to be in the wrong spot.”
Bulovas will be joined by juniors Noah Engolia, Connor Riche and Kurt Bartholomew.
Up front, Gonzales said it will be a typical Mandeville High defensive line.
“We don’t have these big guys that are going to just maul people,” he said. “But what we do have is extremely technically sound football players.”
Finn Poulson returns at defensive end and will be flanked by senior Kevin Ludwigsen at the other defensive end position. In the middle of the defensive line, at tackle will be sophomore Seth Pagart, along with Daylen Levi and Miller McSwain.