It had been 19 days since John Curtis had played a game with much riding on it – outside of a quarterfinal game against a winless foe – and more than a month since the Lady Patriots had finished a game where they hadn’t won by double-digits. Yes, Barbara Farris’ squad has done this twice before, entering the postseason as two-time defending Division I state champions, but complacency can creep into even the best prepared athletes.
But Curtis came into Thursday’s state semifinal game against St. Joseph’s off one of the team’s best practices of the season, and boy did it show.
The Lady Patriots (28-4) suffocated the Red Stickers (14-19) on defense out the gate, holding the fifth-seeded team to just three shot attempts in the first quarter and 14 in the first half. They didn’t make a single one.
From pressing to prevent the Red Stickers from getting it passed half court, to taking advantage of the five-second pressure rule and pounding the glass, John Curtis put on a defensive clinic in their 61-18 victory at the Rapides Coliseum.
“We’re always focused on things we need to do to be successful, and we’ve always got three things on the board,” Farris said. “Take care of the ball. … Win the rebounding battle. And hit your free throws. If we do those three things, we put ourselves in a pretty good position to win the game.”
With the win, John Curtis will look to clinch the three-peat against District 9-5A foe Mt. Carmel in the Division I title game Saturday at noon. The Cubs handed the Lady Patriots their only district loss of the season, a 45-44 stunner Jan. 10.
John Curtis jumped out to a 19-0 start in the first quarter before Emily Soignet knocked down a free throw for the Red Stickers with 1:12 left in the first quarter. The Lady Patriots would continue to pressure, holding St. Joseph’s scoreless in the second quarter. The goose egg in the box score became just the seventh time a team had scored zero points in a quarter in girls’ Marsh Madness history, and the one-point half was the lowest-scoring ever.
“We always work on (defense) everyday in practice. They don’t like it, but uh, again ‘You’re welcome’,” said Farris in a cute exchange with her players.
“It’s really been straight practice (since the end of the regular season),” senior Abryhia Irons said. “Everyday, (coach) gets on us, and we have to stay locked-in. Everyday, we have to do a lot of things, running-wise and defense, that we really don’t want to do. But it pays off in the end.”
Irons finished with of 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and Jerkaila Jordan followed with 16. Both had 10 rebounds apiece.
One thing you won’t find in the box score? The few number of times Farris, an often fiery coach, needed to yell to motivate or correct her girls. Her loudest scream may have come leading into a timeout when she didn’t like how fast they were running to the huddle.
“It was rare,” Jordan said with a laugh. “But we came out with so much energy, knowing we had to play the game hard, that I guess she didn’t really have to yell.”