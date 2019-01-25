Jesuit led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but it took a strong finish for the Blue Jays to hold off John Curtis on Friday night.
The Patriots tied the score midway through the fourth quarter, but Jesuit outscored them 13-8 down the stretch to grab a 47-42 victory in the second-round opener of District 9-5A play at Curtis.
“Our defense was very good the whole night,” Blue Jays coach Chris Jennings said. “That’s what made the difference. Even when we were struggling offensively our defense allowed us to maintain the lead.”
Elijah Morgan scored 12 points and Robert McMahon added 11, including seven of his team’s final 17, as Jesuit won its third straight to improve to 24-4 and 5-2. The Jays host Rummel on Tuesday.
Andrew Stagni scored 15 to lead the Patriots (10-12 and 2-5), who visit Rummel next Friday.
“A 14-point deficit at halftime is hard to make up, especially against a team like that,” Curtis coach Mike Krajcer said. “They hold the ball well and they shoot free throws well. But our kids played their butts off in the second half.
“Every step we make toward a playoff run is good for us. If we take this the right way, this can be a step toward a playoff run.”
The Jays, who never trailed in the game, saw Curtis tie the score at 34 on Darius Rockett’s jumper with 5:11 remaining.
But Jesuit went back on top 24 seconds later on a driving basket by Morgan.
McMahon’s two free throws pushed the lead to four and Jesuit made nine of its last 12 free throws to secure the victory.
“We shoot free throws after practice every day,” McMahon said. “We had a great game plan and our defense got us through it.”
Jesuit led by 14 at halftime, but Curtis’ defense got it back into the game in the third quarter as the Blue Jays made just one field goal and scored just four points in the period.
Rashad Holmes made two free throws, and Stagni and Collin Guggenheim scored five points each as the Patriots pulled within 32-26 after three quarters.
Noah Varnado made a 3-pointer and another jumper as Jesuit took a 13-8 lead after the first quarter.
Nick Brewster started the second-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer, Kyle Haupt made two free throws and Nick Artigues hit a jumper as the Blue Jays extended their lead to 20-8.
Stagni’s basket from the lane provided Curtis’ first points of the quarter, but Brewster’s layup and Morgan’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 25-10.
After 10 made one of two free throws for the Patriots, McMahon made one of two for Jesuit.
Rockett’s 3-pointer for Curtis cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 28-14 at halftime.