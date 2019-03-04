New Orleans area

Girls High School Softball District Standings

 

(Regular-season results through Sunday, March 3; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Mandeville                               2-0             1-0

Covington                                3-4             1-0

Slidell                                     3-5              1-0

Northshore                              1-0              0-0

Ponchatoula                            3-1              0-1

Fontainebleau                         1-1               0-1

Hammond                               0-5             0-1

District 7-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Hahnville                                4-2            0-0

Central Lafourche                    2-4            0-0

Destrehan                              2-6             0-0

H.L. Bourgeois                       2-2-1           0-0

Thibodaux                              1-1             0-0

East St. John                          1-3             0-0

Terrebonne                             0-2             0-0

District 8-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                               4-2             0-0

Higgins                                   1-2             0-0

Grace King                              0-0             0-0

Bonnabel                                0-1             0-0

East Jefferson                         0-1             0-0

Landry-Walker                        0-1              0-0

Ehret                                     0-2              0-0

West Jefferson                        0-2              0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Dominican                              5-1              0-0

John Curtis                             4-1              0-0

Chapelle                                 3-1              0-0

Mount Carmel                         0-3             0-0

District 8-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

St. Scholastica                        5-0-1          0-0

Franklinton                             3-1             0-0

Lakeshore                              3-2             0-0

Pearl River                              1-0             0-0

Salmen                                   0-1             0-0  

District 9-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Belle Chasse                            5-2           0-0

Academy of Our Lady               3-1           0-0

McMain                                   2-1            0-0

Helen Cox                               1-0            0-0

Warren Easton                        0-0             0-0

Karr                                        0-0             0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Ben Franklin                           2-0             0-0

Riverdale                                2-1             0-0  

Carver                                    0-0             0-0

Kennedy                                 0-1             0-0

NOMMA                                  0-1             0-0

McDonogh 35                          0-2             0-0

Cabrini                                   0-4             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Albany                                    5-2              0-0

Hannan                                   4-2             0-0

Loranger                                 1-0-1           0-0

Bogalusa                                 1-2              0-0

Jewel Sumner                          1-5              0-0

District 9-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Thomas Jefferson                   2-0             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                   0-1             0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

St. Charles Catholic                 3-2             0-0

Haynes                                   2-0             0-0

Lusher                                    2-0             0-0

St. James                                2-0             0-0

De La Salle                             1-1              0-0

Ursuline                                  0-2             0-0

*Donaldsonville                       0-1              0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                 3-0             0-0

Pine                                       0-0            0-0

Independence                         0-1            0-0

Pope John Paul II                    0-5             0-0

District 11-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Riverside                                 3-2             0-0

Country Day                            2-1             0-0

Patrick Taylor                          1-0              0-0

Livingston                               0-0             0-0

St. Mary’s                               0-0             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

South Plaquemines                 3-0             0-0

Fisher                                    2-0             0-0

St. Katharine Drexel               0-0             0-0

McGehee                               0-2             0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                  3-3             0-0

Varnado                                 1-0             0-0

Houma Christian                     1-1             0-0

Ecole Classique                       0-0             0-0

West St. John                         0-0             0-0

St. Martin’s                            0-2             0-0

District 7-B

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Holden                                   5-3            0-0

Mount Hermon                        4-1            0-0

Runnels                                  2-1            0-0

Kenner Discovery                    0-2            0-0

Maurepas                               0-3            0-0

*Morris Jeff                            0-0            0-0

District 8-C

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Family Christian                      0-0            0-0

First Baptist                            0-0            0-0

Phoenix                                  0-0            0-0

