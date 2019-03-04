New Orleans area
Girls High School Softball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Regular-season results through Sunday, March 3; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Mandeville 2-0 1-0
Covington 3-4 1-0
Slidell 3-5 1-0
Northshore 1-0 0-0
Ponchatoula 3-1 0-1
Fontainebleau 1-1 0-1
Hammond 0-5 0-1
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Hahnville 4-2 0-0
Central Lafourche 2-4 0-0
Destrehan 2-6 0-0
H.L. Bourgeois 2-2-1 0-0
Thibodaux 1-1 0-0
East St. John 1-3 0-0
Terrebonne 0-2 0-0
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 4-2 0-0
Higgins 1-2 0-0
Grace King 0-0 0-0
Bonnabel 0-1 0-0
East Jefferson 0-1 0-0
Landry-Walker 0-1 0-0
Ehret 0-2 0-0
West Jefferson 0-2 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Dominican 5-1 0-0
John Curtis 4-1 0-0
Chapelle 3-1 0-0
Mount Carmel 0-3 0-0
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Scholastica 5-0-1 0-0
Franklinton 3-1 0-0
Lakeshore 3-2 0-0
Pearl River 1-0 0-0
Salmen 0-1 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Belle Chasse 5-2 0-0
Academy of Our Lady 3-1 0-0
McMain 2-1 0-0
Helen Cox 1-0 0-0
Warren Easton 0-0 0-0
Karr 0-0 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Ben Franklin 2-0 0-0
Riverdale 2-1 0-0
Carver 0-0 0-0
Kennedy 0-1 0-0
NOMMA 0-1 0-0
McDonogh 35 0-2 0-0
Cabrini 0-4 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Albany 5-2 0-0
Hannan 4-2 0-0
Loranger 1-0-1 0-0
Bogalusa 1-2 0-0
Jewel Sumner 1-5 0-0
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Thomas Jefferson 2-0 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 0-1 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Charles Catholic 3-2 0-0
Haynes 2-0 0-0
Lusher 2-0 0-0
St. James 2-0 0-0
De La Salle 1-1 0-0
Ursuline 0-2 0-0
*Donaldsonville 0-1 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 3-0 0-0
Pine 0-0 0-0
Independence 0-1 0-0
Pope John Paul II 0-5 0-0
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverside 3-2 0-0
Country Day 2-1 0-0
Patrick Taylor 1-0 0-0
Livingston 0-0 0-0
St. Mary’s 0-0 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
South Plaquemines 3-0 0-0
Fisher 2-0 0-0
St. Katharine Drexel 0-0 0-0
McGehee 0-2 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 3-3 0-0
Varnado 1-0 0-0
Houma Christian 1-1 0-0
Ecole Classique 0-0 0-0
West St. John 0-0 0-0
St. Martin’s 0-2 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 5-3 0-0
Mount Hermon 4-1 0-0
Runnels 2-1 0-0
Kenner Discovery 0-2 0-0
Maurepas 0-3 0-0
*Morris Jeff 0-0 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Family Christian 0-0 0-0
First Baptist 0-0 0-0
Phoenix 0-0 0-0