LAFAYETTE — When his team needed him the most, Holy Cross goalkeeper Thomas Dugal was up to the task.
Dugal stopped a penalty kick to seal a 3-1 penalty kick victory for Holy Cross as they defeated Lakeshore for the Division II state championship Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA on Thursday night at UL's soccer complex.
After a scoreless first 80 minutes, sophomore Sinjin Mills got a shot past Lakeshore goalkeeper Jakob Morales shortly after the start of the overtime period to give the Tigers the lead.
Five minutes later, Lakeshore senior Jacob Bernard breathed life back into the boisterous Lakeshore crowd when he deposited a breakaway in the right corner of the net to tie the match 1-1.
Shifting to penalty kicks after 110 minutes of regulation time, the Tigers outscored the Titans 3-1 in penalty kicks with Ethan Garvey, Nolan Heitmeier and Carlos Castallanos scoring. Lakeshore’s lone successful penalty kick was by Bernard.
Dugal turned away Ryan Jeanfreau’s penalty kick to seal the victory and repeat championship for the Tigers.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Dugal, who was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player. “I’m a senior and to beat a district rival for a state championship is a great way to end my prep career. I told myself before this game that I wasn’t losing. I told the coaching staff that if I have to, I would save all the penalty kicks. I let one get through but man, what a great feeling. This is better than last year.”
A physical game throughout the first half, both teams had chances to score in the first 40 minutes. Morales made a diving stop in the seventh minute to stop Holy Cross’ best shot.
The Titans meanwhile had multiple chances to break through. In the 21st minute, Eli Mullins had a free kick that was blocked and in stoppage time of the first half senior Stephen Baudier had a 25-yard shot but a diving stop by the Holy Cross goalkeeper and Jake Leger’s rebound attempt also was just wide.
The win for the Tigers (23-4-3) was their third victory over their district rivals this year. Holy Cross defeated Lakeshore 1-0 on Dec. 8 at Lakeshore and 3-0 on Jan. 24 at Holy Cross.
Playing in the school’s first boys soccer state championship, Lakeshore, the district runner-up in Division II, District 6, finishes its season 23-5-2.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize on our opportunities when we needed to,” Lakeshore coach Chris Penton said. “Any time you go to penalty kicks it is a guessing game. You just don’t know what is going to happen.”