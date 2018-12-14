Kaleb Jenkins’ 16-point second-half effort shifted the momentum in Country Day’s favor en route to their 58-51 win over Catholic of Baton Rouge on Friday night in the Country Day Classic.
“Tremendous game," Cajuns coach Mike McGuire said. "I’m really proud of our guys. We played really hard, that’s a great team (Catholic). They hit a bunch of shots early. We were hoping we could contain them, but they just kept draining them."
After finishing the first quarter tied at 15, the Cajuns went into the locker room down 25-22 and McGuire said his seniors told the team they needed to pick up the intensity.
They responded.
“I thought our pressure was a lot better in the second half, good defense and we had a big third and big fourth quarters,” McGuire said. "It was close at the half, but the kids picked it up. So, credit to our guys, they really played.”
Catholic coach Mark Cascio credited the Cajuns for their effort, but said he wanted a better tempo, more possessions and better shot selection down the stretch.
“I felt like we had opportunities," Cascio said. "It was a back-and-forth game. We had a couple stretches where we got a four-point lead and we couldn’t get it over that. Country Day did a good job of clawing back, and once they took the lead they kept it."
In the third quarter, Jenkins took over for the Cajuns, scoring 10 points and shooting 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jenkins finished the night with 23 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals, while shooting 5 of 6 from the 3-point line.
“Coach has faith in me, all the coaching staff has faith in me," Jenkins said. "My teammates have faith in me, so I just go out and I just shoot the ball. When I’m hot, I’m hot, so it felt good tonight."
Jenkins’ counterpart, Justin Ibieta, also established a presence in the paint and ended the night with 22 points, four assists, one rebound and two blocks.
“We (Jenkins and Ibieta) just play with a lot intensity with each other," Ibieta said. "We try to win every possession and just get it to whoever’s open and we try to score any way we can."
Although Jenkins and Ibieta had big nights, they credited the team’s ability to stick together while playing from behind in the win.
“Shout out to guys like (Christian) Becnel doing the little things," Jenkins said. "He was all over the boards. Our point guard Nicky Corchiani he was all over the floor. He did a really good job of handling the ball.
"Xane (Hunter) came in and made some good transition buckets, played some good defense. Justin (Ibieta) he can score the ball as well, so great team effort.”
With the win, the Cajuns advance to the finals of their home tournament and will face the winner of Karr and De La Salle on Saturday night.
“We know it’s going to be a battle, but that’s why we have these teams in our tournament. We want to be tournament tested, we want to play bigger schools so our kids get that experience,” McGuire said.
For Jenkins, he said it’s going to take the same team effort that got them the win tonight, in order to be successful in their championship matchup Saturday.
“This is big, we haven’t won a Country Day tournament in a while, so the fact that we’re in the championship, it’s big. So, we really want to come out and play hard (Saturday),” Jenkins said. “Just teamwork, trusting in each other. We got a great bench – just a lot of energy. We know that we win as a team and we lose as a team."