Close to 100 local football players from more than 20 schools across the New Orleans area signed their national letters of intent to play college football on scholarship next fall.
The biggest class came from Landry-Walker with 17, followed by 13 from three-time defending Class 4A state champs Edna Karr and 11 from Class 4A finalist Warren Easton. John Ehret defensive end Earl Barquet (TCU) and Easton quarterback Lance LeGendre (Maryland) led the back as the two local seniors headed to Power Five schools.
Outside of football, Hahnville's Kamryn Ryan (gymnastics) and Sydney Vincens (soccer) are both headed to Alabama to play their respective sports in college, while Fontainebleau's Gabby Bird will join LSU's track and field team next season.
Check out the entire list of local signees below.
FOOTBALL
Covington
Corey Donovan – Delta State University
De La Salle
Logan Guerrera – Cornell University
East St. John
Jarius Monroe – Nicholls State
Hoxie Brown – Highland Community College
Edna Karr
Ronnie Jackson – University of Texas at San Antonio
Michael Corner – Southeastern
Austin Kent – Southern
Tariq Mulmore – Prairie View A&M
Ahmad Antoine – Prairie View A&M
Dayln Hill – University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Lonte Nettles – Texas Wesleyan University
Ronny Lyons – Mississippi Valley State University
Caleb Lee – Nicholls State
Larry Junior – Louisiana College
Chaz Bates – Louisiana College
Khalfani Simmons – Lane College
Jahii Howard - Lane College
Fontainebleau
Griffin Clements – University of Chicago
Marvin Lange – Louisiana College
Hahnville
Andrew Robison – Nicholls State
Amonte Jernigan – University of Arkansas at Monticello
Noah Zeringue – University of Arkansas at Monticello
Jalen Singleton – Harding University
Hannan
Frank Bretey – Louisiana College
Cameron O’Brien – Tufts University
Helen Cox
Terrell Brown – University of Houston
Kalil Lloyd – Prairie View A&M
Solento Smith – Texas Wesleyan University
Caleb Rogers – Los Angeles Southwest College
Bobby Brumfield – Lakeland Community College
Adam Thomas – Louisiana College
Holy Cross
Dominic Lamm – Southeastern
Grant Jenny – Arkansas Tech University
Jesuit
Perry Ganci – Nicholls State
Marc Dougherty – Colby College
John Curtis
Jayden Barfield – Alcorn State
John Ehret
Earl Barquet – TCU
Ahmad Bradley – Navy
Ketaj Castillo – Southern
Javonte Jones – Southwest Mississippi Community College
Jerrae Williams – University of Arkansas at Monticello
Jordan Pickney – University of Arkansas at Monticello
DaShaun Raiford – Louisiana College
Blake Joseph – Dodge City Community College
Lakeshore
Jacob Bernard – University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Eric Kieper – Concordia University
Landry-Walker
Dywan Griffin – University of Texas at San Antonio
Chad Alexander – University of New Mexico
Tory Cargo – University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Khyron Crump – Virginia State University
Corey Chairs – Los Angeles Pierce College
Davyn Tate – Los Angeles Pierce College
Sabastian Miller – Los Angeles Pierce College
Damond Johnson – Los Angeles Pierce College
Levatus Sims – Langston University
Ja’Quan Dorsey – Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Travon Stacker – Coffeyville Community College
James Jenkins – Coffeyville Community College
JaQuan Harris – Coffeyville Community College
Ja’Juan Jones – Coffeyville Community College
Roberick Mitchell – Coffeyville Community College
Ramon McGrew – Dodge City Community College
Samarii Jefferson – Bayou Prep
McDonough 35
Austin Jones – Memphis
Jesse Lawrence – Delta State University
Jalen Jackson – Southwest Mississippi Community College
Jaden Henderson – University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Lorenzo Fisher – RPA College
Newman
Martin Butcher – Georgetown
Northshore
Andrew Stein – University of Southern Mississippi
Austin Dunlap – Southeastern
Pearl River
Ethan Levy – Louisiana College
Hunter Martensson – Louisiana College
Riverside
Kash Foley – Grambling State
Louis Cheneau – Louisiana College
Salmen
Rashawn Gallaspy – Army
Slidell
Cameron Ryals - Southeastern
St. Augustine
Ted Melson – Lamar University
Trey Woodson – Tufts University
Tremayne Brown – Louisiana College
Chris Confident – St. Francis University
Shamaul McKnight – St. Francis University
De’Andre Ace Cooper – Langston University
Devin Coatney – Langston University
Benet Pritchett – Cornell College
Warren Easton
Lance LeGendre – University of Maryland
Jacob Parker – Nicholls State
Caleb Etienne – Nicholls State
Jahmal Sam – University of Texas at San Antonio
Nile Vincent – Southern
Kiaeem Green – Southern
Dylan Decuire – Prairie View A&M
Jsohua Williams – Prairie View A&M
Kaja Rhea – Tuskegee University
Joshua Butler – RPA College
Jason Allen – Lakeland Community College
West Jefferson
Bryan Spencer – Dodge City Community College
Lawrence Reaux – Garden City Community College
Wallace Lucas – University of Arkansas at Monticello
Link Doughty – Defiance College
OTHER SPORTS
John Ehret
Liana Flores – Loyola University, cross country
Fontainbleau
Gabby Bird – LSU, track and field
Chantel Schurr – Jones County Community College, softball
Isabella Brown – Centenary College, swimming
Paige Anderson – William Carey University, track and field
Hahnville
Kamryn Ryan – University of Alabama, gymnastics
Hannan
Malorie Graffeo – Loyola University, cheerleading
Slidell
Noel Schonhoff – Louisiana College, softball
Bailey Danton – Louisiana College, soccer
St. Scholastica Academy
Sydney Vincens – University of Alabama, soccer
Katie Collura – Spring Hill College, track and field
Kiki Kelly – Spring Hill College, soccer
Lauren Madden – Spring Hill College, cheerleading
Gabriella Fouchi – Drury University, swimming
Elizabeth Kalmbach – Mississippi College, soccer
Peyton Scheuermann – Mississippi College, soccer