Close to 100 local football players from more than 20 schools across the New Orleans area signed their national letters of intent to play college football on scholarship next fall.

The biggest class came from Landry-Walker with 17, followed by 13 from three-time defending Class 4A state champs Edna Karr and 11 from Class 4A finalist Warren Easton. John Ehret defensive end Earl Barquet (TCU) and Easton quarterback Lance LeGendre (Maryland) led the back as the two local seniors headed to Power Five schools.

Outside of football, Hahnville's Kamryn Ryan (gymnastics) and Sydney Vincens (soccer) are both headed to Alabama to play their respective sports in college, while Fontainebleau's Gabby Bird will join LSU's track and field team next season.

Check out the entire list of local signees below.

FOOTBALL

Covington

Corey Donovan – Delta State University

De La Salle

Logan Guerrera – Cornell University

East St. John

Jarius Monroe – Nicholls State

Hoxie Brown – Highland Community College

Edna Karr

Ronnie Jackson – University of Texas at San Antonio

Michael Corner – Southeastern

Austin Kent – Southern

Tariq Mulmore – Prairie View A&M

Ahmad Antoine – Prairie View A&M

Dayln Hill – University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Lonte Nettles – Texas Wesleyan University

Ronny Lyons – Mississippi Valley State University

Caleb Lee – Nicholls State

Larry Junior – Louisiana College

Chaz Bates – Louisiana College

Khalfani Simmons – Lane College

Jahii Howard - Lane College

Fontainebleau

Griffin Clements – University of Chicago

Marvin Lange – Louisiana College

Hahnville

Andrew Robison – Nicholls State

Amonte Jernigan – University of Arkansas at Monticello

Noah Zeringue – University of Arkansas at Monticello

Jalen Singleton – Harding University

Hannan

Frank Bretey – Louisiana College

Cameron O’Brien – Tufts University

Helen Cox

Terrell Brown – University of Houston

Kalil Lloyd – Prairie View A&M

Solento Smith – Texas Wesleyan University

Caleb Rogers – Los Angeles Southwest College

Bobby Brumfield – Lakeland Community College

Adam Thomas – Louisiana College

Holy Cross

Dominic Lamm – Southeastern

Grant Jenny – Arkansas Tech University

Jesuit

Perry Ganci – Nicholls State

Marc Dougherty – Colby College

John Curtis

Jayden Barfield – Alcorn State

John Ehret

Earl Barquet – TCU

Ahmad Bradley – Navy

Ketaj Castillo – Southern

Javonte Jones – Southwest Mississippi Community College

Jerrae Williams – University of Arkansas at Monticello

Jordan Pickney – University of Arkansas at Monticello

DaShaun Raiford – Louisiana College

Blake Joseph – Dodge City Community College

Lakeshore

Jacob Bernard – University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Eric Kieper – Concordia University

Landry-Walker

Dywan Griffin – University of Texas at San Antonio

Chad Alexander – University of New Mexico

Tory Cargo – University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Khyron Crump – Virginia State University

Corey Chairs – Los Angeles Pierce College

Davyn Tate – Los Angeles Pierce College

Sabastian Miller – Los Angeles Pierce College

Damond Johnson – Los Angeles Pierce College

Levatus Sims – Langston University

Ja’Quan Dorsey – Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Travon Stacker – Coffeyville Community College

James Jenkins – Coffeyville Community College

JaQuan Harris – Coffeyville Community College

Ja’Juan Jones – Coffeyville Community College

Roberick Mitchell – Coffeyville Community College

Ramon McGrew – Dodge City Community College

Samarii Jefferson – Bayou Prep

McDonough 35

Austin Jones – Memphis

Jesse Lawrence – Delta State University

Jalen Jackson – Southwest Mississippi Community College

Jaden Henderson – University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Lorenzo Fisher – RPA College

Newman

Martin Butcher – Georgetown

Northshore

Andrew Stein – University of Southern Mississippi

Austin Dunlap – Southeastern

Pearl River

Ethan Levy – Louisiana College

Hunter Martensson – Louisiana College

Riverside

Kash Foley – Grambling State

Louis Cheneau – Louisiana College

Salmen

Rashawn Gallaspy – Army

Slidell

Cameron Ryals - Southeastern

St. Augustine

Ted Melson – Lamar University

Trey Woodson – Tufts University

Tremayne Brown – Louisiana College

Chris Confident – St. Francis University

Shamaul McKnight – St. Francis University

De’Andre Ace Cooper – Langston University

Devin Coatney – Langston University

Benet Pritchett – Cornell College

Warren Easton

Lance LeGendre – University of Maryland

Jacob Parker – Nicholls State

Caleb Etienne – Nicholls State

Jahmal Sam – University of Texas at San Antonio

Nile Vincent – Southern

Kiaeem Green – Southern

Dylan Decuire – Prairie View A&M

Jsohua Williams – Prairie View A&M

Kaja Rhea – Tuskegee University

Joshua Butler – RPA College

Jason Allen – Lakeland Community College

West Jefferson

Bryan Spencer – Dodge City Community College

Lawrence Reaux – Garden City Community College

Wallace Lucas – University of Arkansas at Monticello

Link Doughty – Defiance College

OTHER SPORTS

John Ehret

Liana Flores – Loyola University, cross country

Fontainbleau

Gabby Bird – LSU, track and field

Chantel Schurr – Jones County Community College, softball

Isabella Brown – Centenary College, swimming

Paige Anderson – William Carey University, track and field

Hahnville

Kamryn Ryan – University of Alabama, gymnastics

Hannan

Malorie Graffeo – Loyola University, cheerleading

Slidell

Noel Schonhoff – Louisiana College, softball

Bailey Danton – Louisiana College, soccer

St. Scholastica Academy

Sydney Vincens – University of Alabama, soccer

Katie Collura – Spring Hill College, track and field

Kiki Kelly – Spring Hill College, soccer

Lauren Madden – Spring Hill College, cheerleading

Gabriella Fouchi – Drury University, swimming

Elizabeth Kalmbach – Mississippi College, soccer

Peyton Scheuermann – Mississippi College, soccer

