Mt Carmel Gabby O'Neill kicks the ball against Hahnville Korynne Caulfield during the first half of a LHSAA first round playoff match on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Pan Am Stadium in New Orleans, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Boys

Division I

Receiving byes: (1) St. Paul’s, (2) Jesuit, (3) Northshore, (4) St. Amant, (5) Denham Springs, (6) Alexandria, (7) Lafayette, (8) Catholic-BR

Bidistrict

(16) Mandeville 1, (17) West Monroe 0

(24) Bonnabel 1, (9) C.E. Byrd 1 (Bonnabel advances 8-7 on PKs)

(12) Captain Shreve 1, (21) Acadiana 0

(13) Baton Rouge High 6, (20) Airline 1

(14) East Ascension 2, (19) Hammond 1

(11) Pineville 1, (22) Fontainebleau 0 (Final/OT)

(23) Slidell at (10) Dutchtown

(15) Brother Martin 6, (18) Barbe 0

Division II

Receiving byes: (1) Holy Cross, (2) St. Thomas More, (3) Lakeshore, (4) Beau Chene, (5) Caddo Magnet, (6) East Jefferson, (7) Woodlawn-BR, (8) Terrebonne

Bidistrict

(17) Helen Cox at (16) Live Oak

(9) Benton 5, (24) Haughton 0

(21) Tara at (12) Central Lafourche

(13) Destrehan 5, (20) Natchitoches Central 0

(14) Ben Franklin 2, (19) De La Salle 0

(22) Central at (11) Ouachita Parish

(23) Riverdale 1, (10) Ruston 1 (Riverdale advances 4-3 on PKs)

(15) Neville 2, (18) Parkway 0

Division III

Receiving byes: (1) St. Louis, (2) University, (3) Teurlings, (4) Loyola Prep, (5) E.D. White, (6) Parkview Baptist, (7) Lusher Charter, (8) Vandebilt

Bidistrict

(17) David Thibodaux at (16) DeRidder

(9) North Vermilion 4, (24) St. Michael 1

(21) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (12) St. Martinville

(20) Cecilia at (13) Pearl River

(19) North DeSoto at (14) Bossier

(22) Morgan City at (11) Hannan

(10) Holy Savior Menard 2, (23) Bolton 0

(18) Leesville at (15) Haynes Academy

Division IV

Receiving byes: (1) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (2) Newman, (3) Catholic-NI, (4) Episcopal, (5) Northlake Christian, (6) Pope John Paul II, (7) Sterlington, (8) St. Thomas Aquinas.

Bidistrict

(17) Houma Christian at (16) Opelousas Catholic

(24) Country Day at (9) Glenmora

(21) Fisher at (12) Ascension Christian

(13) Covenant Christian 6, (20) Rapides 0

(14) Calvary Baptist 1, (19) Vermilion Catholic 1 (Calvary advances 4-1 on PKs)

(22) Ascension Episcopal at (11) Lafayette Christian

(10) Dunham 8, (23) Evangel Christian 0

(18) Westminster at (15) St. Frederick 

Girls soccer playoffs

Division I

Receiving byes: (1) Byrd, (2) St. Scholastica, (3) Mandeville, (4) West Monroe, (5) Acadiana (6) Dominican, (7) St. Joseph’s Academy, (8) Northshore.

Bidistrict

(16) Fontainebleau 6, (17) Captain Shreve 0

(9) Mt. Carmel 1, (24) Hahnville 0

(21) Airline at (12) Barbe

(13) Dutchtown 3, (20) Comeaux 1

(19) St. Amant 2, (14) Alexandria 1

(11) Baton Rouge High 1, (22) East Ascension 0

(10) Lafayette 4, (23) Denham Springs 0

(15) Sulphur 2, (18) Thibodaux 1

Division II

Receiving byes: (1) St. Thomas More, (2) Lakeshore, (3) Neville, (4) Destrehan, (5) Central Lafourche, (6) Sam Houston, (7) Ouachita Parish, (8) Caddo Magnet.

Bidistrict

(17) Chapelle 2, (16) Belle Chasse 1

(9) Ben Franklin 7, (24) South Terrebonne 1

(12) Terrebonne 3, (21) Natch. Central 0

(20) Lee at (13) West Ouachita

(19) Benton 4 (14) Central 0

(22) Academy of Our Lady at (11) Parkway

(10) Live Oak 8, (23) Beau Chene 0

(15) Ruston 3, (18) Minden 0

Division III

Receiving byes: (1) Vandebilt, (2) Teurlings, (3) University, (4) Hannan, (5) St. Louis, (6) E.D. White, (7) Menard, (8) North DeSoto.

Bidistrict

(16) St. Michael 4, (17) South Beauregard 0

(9) Erath 3, (24) Ursuline 1

(21) W. Feliciana 2, (12) Parkview 1

(13) Cecilia 2, (20) Franklin Parish 0

(14) Haynes Academy 4, (19) Leesville 0

(11) DeRidder 6, (22) Pearl River 0

(23) Opelousas at (10) Cabrini

(18) Lusher 2, (15) David Thibodaux 0

Division IV

Receiving byes: (1) Loyola Prep, (2) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (3) Louise McGehee, (4) Houma Christian, (5) Sterlington, (6) Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans, (7) Christ Episcopal (8) Newman.

Bidistrict

(16) Ouachita Christian 4, (17) Evangel Christian 0

(9) St. Charles 7, (24) Thomas Jefferson 1

(21) Lafayette Christian at (12) Northlake Christian

(20) St. Frederick at (13) Pope John Paul II

(14) Country Day 2, (19) Grace Christian 1

(11) Ascension Episcopal 6, (22) Calvary Baptist 0

(10) Catholic-NI 8, (23) Opelousas Catholic 0

(18) Episcopal at (15) Patrick Taylor

