Boys
Division I
Receiving byes: (1) St. Paul’s, (2) Jesuit, (3) Northshore, (4) St. Amant, (5) Denham Springs, (6) Alexandria, (7) Lafayette, (8) Catholic-BR
Bidistrict
(16) Mandeville 1, (17) West Monroe 0
(24) Bonnabel 1, (9) C.E. Byrd 1 (Bonnabel advances 8-7 on PKs)
(12) Captain Shreve 1, (21) Acadiana 0
(13) Baton Rouge High 6, (20) Airline 1
(14) East Ascension 2, (19) Hammond 1
(11) Pineville 1, (22) Fontainebleau 0 (Final/OT)
(23) Slidell at (10) Dutchtown
(15) Brother Martin 6, (18) Barbe 0
Division II
Receiving byes: (1) Holy Cross, (2) St. Thomas More, (3) Lakeshore, (4) Beau Chene, (5) Caddo Magnet, (6) East Jefferson, (7) Woodlawn-BR, (8) Terrebonne
Bidistrict
(17) Helen Cox at (16) Live Oak
(9) Benton 5, (24) Haughton 0
(21) Tara at (12) Central Lafourche
(13) Destrehan 5, (20) Natchitoches Central 0
(14) Ben Franklin 2, (19) De La Salle 0
(22) Central at (11) Ouachita Parish
(23) Riverdale 1, (10) Ruston 1 (Riverdale advances 4-3 on PKs)
(15) Neville 2, (18) Parkway 0
Division III
Receiving byes: (1) St. Louis, (2) University, (3) Teurlings, (4) Loyola Prep, (5) E.D. White, (6) Parkview Baptist, (7) Lusher Charter, (8) Vandebilt
Bidistrict
(17) David Thibodaux at (16) DeRidder
(9) North Vermilion 4, (24) St. Michael 1
(21) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (12) St. Martinville
(20) Cecilia at (13) Pearl River
(19) North DeSoto at (14) Bossier
(22) Morgan City at (11) Hannan
(10) Holy Savior Menard 2, (23) Bolton 0
(18) Leesville at (15) Haynes Academy
Division IV
Receiving byes: (1) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (2) Newman, (3) Catholic-NI, (4) Episcopal, (5) Northlake Christian, (6) Pope John Paul II, (7) Sterlington, (8) St. Thomas Aquinas.
Bidistrict
(17) Houma Christian at (16) Opelousas Catholic
(24) Country Day at (9) Glenmora
(21) Fisher at (12) Ascension Christian
(13) Covenant Christian 6, (20) Rapides 0
(14) Calvary Baptist 1, (19) Vermilion Catholic 1 (Calvary advances 4-1 on PKs)
(22) Ascension Episcopal at (11) Lafayette Christian
(10) Dunham 8, (23) Evangel Christian 0
(18) Westminster at (15) St. Frederick
Girls soccer playoffs
Division I
Receiving byes: (1) Byrd, (2) St. Scholastica, (3) Mandeville, (4) West Monroe, (5) Acadiana (6) Dominican, (7) St. Joseph’s Academy, (8) Northshore.
Bidistrict
(16) Fontainebleau 6, (17) Captain Shreve 0
(9) Mt. Carmel 1, (24) Hahnville 0
(21) Airline at (12) Barbe
(13) Dutchtown 3, (20) Comeaux 1
(19) St. Amant 2, (14) Alexandria 1
(11) Baton Rouge High 1, (22) East Ascension 0
(10) Lafayette 4, (23) Denham Springs 0
(15) Sulphur 2, (18) Thibodaux 1
Division II
Receiving byes: (1) St. Thomas More, (2) Lakeshore, (3) Neville, (4) Destrehan, (5) Central Lafourche, (6) Sam Houston, (7) Ouachita Parish, (8) Caddo Magnet.
Bidistrict
(17) Chapelle 2, (16) Belle Chasse 1
(9) Ben Franklin 7, (24) South Terrebonne 1
(12) Terrebonne 3, (21) Natch. Central 0
(20) Lee at (13) West Ouachita
(19) Benton 4 (14) Central 0
(22) Academy of Our Lady at (11) Parkway
(10) Live Oak 8, (23) Beau Chene 0
(15) Ruston 3, (18) Minden 0
Division III
Receiving byes: (1) Vandebilt, (2) Teurlings, (3) University, (4) Hannan, (5) St. Louis, (6) E.D. White, (7) Menard, (8) North DeSoto.
Bidistrict
(16) St. Michael 4, (17) South Beauregard 0
(9) Erath 3, (24) Ursuline 1
(21) W. Feliciana 2, (12) Parkview 1
(13) Cecilia 2, (20) Franklin Parish 0
(14) Haynes Academy 4, (19) Leesville 0
(11) DeRidder 6, (22) Pearl River 0
(23) Opelousas at (10) Cabrini
(18) Lusher 2, (15) David Thibodaux 0
Division IV
Receiving byes: (1) Loyola Prep, (2) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (3) Louise McGehee, (4) Houma Christian, (5) Sterlington, (6) Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans, (7) Christ Episcopal (8) Newman.
Bidistrict
(16) Ouachita Christian 4, (17) Evangel Christian 0
(9) St. Charles 7, (24) Thomas Jefferson 1
(21) Lafayette Christian at (12) Northlake Christian
(20) St. Frederick at (13) Pope John Paul II
(14) Country Day 2, (19) Grace Christian 1
(11) Ascension Episcopal 6, (22) Calvary Baptist 0
(10) Catholic-NI 8, (23) Opelousas Catholic 0
(18) Episcopal at (15) Patrick Taylor