A large contingent from Hahnville High and the St. Charles Parish School system was left to ponder what happened as they stood in front of the LHSAA building late Thursday morning.
Emotions ran high after the LHSAA’s executive committee voted unanimously to uphold the original ruling of LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, which found transfer quarterback Andrew Robison ineligible. The committee also upheld a four-game suspension for HHS coach Nick Saltaformaggio.
The committee listened to testimony from Robison, his mother, Hahnville Principal Brian Lumar and Saltaformaggio before going into executive session to ask additional questions before voting to uphold Bonine’s original decision.
“Shocked and disappointed … that is all I can say,” St. Charles Parish Public Schools Director of Public Information Stevie Crovetto said as she watched Lumar and Saltaformaggio do media interviews.
The appeal was one of two the committee rendered decisions on Thursday. A third scheduled appeal by Brother Martin was withdrawn. McKinley High saw its sanctions for 150 violations that were announced in July reduced. The Baton Rouge school’s $42,000 fine was reduced by 50 percent and a two-year playoff ban was cut to one year. A group of students ruled ineligible because of administrative errors also regained eligibility.
The appeal for Robison, a senior who played three years at Houma’s Vandebilt Catholic after a family move from Tennessee, was much more mercurial. His mother, Colyer, tearfully asked the committee to take a second a vote. When told he could return to Vandebilt and play, Robison tearfully responded, “Don’t you understand … I can’t do that.” Robison’s father, Drew, exclaimed, “Have you been listening?”
Drew Robison criticized the LHSAA harshly moments later.
"The reason I never felt great about it is because I don't feel great about this organization," Drew Robison said. "There is no way they could investigate us and submit the report they submitted and conclude what they concluded. It's unbelievable to me. Facts, truth and justice do not matter to this group at all.”
LHSAA President Bruce Bundy of Mandeville defended the committee’s actions, rejecting the notion that the decision was a “rubber stamp” of Bonine’s original ruling.
“My heart breaks for the kid, yet our job is to enforce the rules,” Bundy said. “It’s a very tough position to be put it in, but that is the way our rules are written. There was a lot of discussion about all aspects of this ruling. I do not feel like this was a rubber stamp on anything.”
The Hahnville appeal included the fact Drew Robison was relieved of his coaching duties at Vandebilt in the spring and detailed a pattern of negative treatment directed at his son by VCHS staff, naming head football coach/athelic director Jeremy Atwell. Saltaformaggio contended there was no “undue influence” to get Robison to enroll at Hahnville.
Saltaformaggio also said he was OK with Robison wearing a Hahnville jersey for a magazine photo shoot because Robison was in the process of enrolling at Hahnville.
Lumar said the school was disappointed in the decision and that the school would consider other options, including arbitration, which is offered in LHSAA cases that have been before the executive committee.
“We are certainly shocked by today’s decision, and we will certainly explore all avenues available to vindicate Hahnville, it’s coach and Andrew as well,” Lumar said.