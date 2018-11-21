John Curtis-Evangel XI carries perspective not seen in the previous 10 meetings between these private school football powers.
Certainly, not by Curtis.
The Patriots were overpowered by the Eagles from Shreveport two years ago in their last encounter, which coincidentally, was a Division I semifinal.
That 27-6 Evangel triumph at then Zephyr Field may be gone, but it is not forgotten. Not in River Ridge.
“They really put it to us,’’ Curtis coach J.T. Curtis said this week of a game that was far more one-sided than the final score. “And looking at the film from two years ago, they were that good. That was the best team in the state in my opinion. They were the best team in the state, hands down.’’
Now for the important part.
“I think our kids remember that, and I think they’ll be ready to play,’’ Curtis said.
Top-seeded Curtis (11-0) and fifth-seed Evangel (8-3) renew their rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Yenni Stadium in the Division I state semifinals, with the winner advancing to the LHSAA Prep Classic finals scheduled for noon Dec. 8 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Curtis holds a 6-4 series lead against Evangel as it vies for a 37th state championship game appearance and opportunity to extend its LHSAA record to 27 state crowns. The three-time reigning Catholic League champions also are making a 26th consecutive appearance in a semifinal in search of their first state title since 2013 in Division II.
Evangel, which defeated Scotlandville 38-6 in the 2016 Division I championship game after the semifinal win versus Curtis, is seeking an 18th championship game appearance and opportunity for a 15th state title.
“I think for the guys that were there the experience was good, just to have that experience,’’ Evangel coach Byron Dawson said. “But when you’re in the present, that’s where you’re at and we know that we can’t bring the past game or past success out on the field Friday night.
“These are different teams with different chemistry and different bonds and this is a different season. So we’ve got to go out there, we’ve got to play hard, and we’ve got to take care of business.’’
Evangel’s District 1-5A champions have been doing that, going 8-0 against instate competition following an 0-3 start against out-of-state foes.
The Eagles, boasting 25 seniors, defeated No. 4 Byrd 37-17 in last week’s quarterfinals after a 63-0 conquest of No. 12 seed Shaw in the first round.
Big plays, per tradition, continue to be Evangel’s calling card as running backs Taumage Sloan and Jalen Abraham ripped off touchdown runs of 73 and 77 yards on the Eagles’ second and third plays from scrimmage versus Byrd.
Abraham scored Evangel’s third touchdown via a 54-yard run and quarterback Blake Shapen completed a 45-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Horatio Ruffins for the final offensive touchdown before safety Nick Fowler returned an interception 58 yards for the final touchdown with four minutes remaining.
“They’re a team that has really found themselves,’’ Curtis said. “They moved a lot of their personnel around the first three games. They played really good opponents. They have settled into their personnel . . . to get playmakers on the field.
“If I had to summarize them, I would say that they are a big, big-play team. They make big plays in the passing game. They’ve made big plays in their run game. They’re just explosive.’’
Curtis does not lack for playmakers, either, starting with junior quarterback Collin Guggenheim, a starter versus Evangel as a freshman in 2016.
Guggenheim threw for two touchdowns and accounted for 260 of his team’s 374 yards with his passing and running in last week’s 27-14 victory against No. 8 seed Jesuit in the quarterfinals. Running back Corey Wren, the Patriots’ second-leading rusher behind Guggenheim, did not play because of a bout with the flu, but he is expected back against Evangel.
“I think these are two tradition-rich programs with excellence and expectations of winning,’’ Dawson said of Curtis-Evangel XI. “I feel like we have a great challenge again with John Curtis. J.T. and his staff do an amazing job of preparing their team.
“We know the challenge we have. I think the biggest key for us is to be disciplined. I think whatever team you play, to compete with them you have to match their strength. And (the Curtis) football team is known for playing with great fundamentals and having great discipline.
“So that’s going to be our greatest challenge Friday night. We have to match their discipline and we’ve got to play with great fundamentals for 48 minutes.’’
“Obviously, we have to be able to limit their explosive plays,’’ Curtis said of Evangel. “We need to get them tackled and get them on the ground and try to make them drive the ball if possible. You’ve got to be really solid defensively.
“I don’t think they are a team you’re going to be doing a lot of blitzing against or taking a chance on creating some areas that are left unattended with your defensive personnel. Being at the right place at the right time, making the tackle and not missing the tackle and getting them on the ground is going to be paramount.’’
So is remembering, particularly with a berth on the line to face the winner between No. 2 Catholic of Baton Rouge and No. 3 Rummel in the finals.
“I think a lot of our kids played in that game and they certainly remember it,’’ Curtis said. “Certainly our team’s attention is on Evangel High School. We certainly know the caliber of their team and I think we’ll be focused to play against a team of that caliber.
“They obviously got our attention two years ago and I think we will come into the game ready to play and give it our best effort and be focused on what we need to do.’’