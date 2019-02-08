Ben Franklin held the St. Thomas More girls soccer team scoreless in the first half of their Division II quarterfinal matchup, but the Cougars showed why they are the top seed in the second half.
LSU commitment Maddie Moreau scored three goals in the second half and Peyton St. Pierre added a fourth goal to lead St. Thomas More to a 4-0 victory over ninth-seeded Ben Franklin on Friday night.
The Cougars (14-3-3) controlled the ball throughout and even had one shot in the first half that Moreau hit off the cross bar.
But the Cougars and Moreau started finding their stride when she scored in the 42nd minute and turned around and scored in the 45th minute. St. Pierre’s goal came in the 74th minute as things were winding down, and Moreau completed her hat trick less than a minute later.
“We definitely made some good adjustments at halftime,” coach Daniel Underwood said. “I think the atmosphere in the beginning got the girls a little nervous but to come in and play against a great team like Ben Franklin and come away with a 4-0 result that’s tremendous work by our players.”
Players such as Moreau, specifically.
“Maddie Moreau is a special player,” Underwood said. “She’s a reigning Division II player of the year. She’s an LSU commit. I mean the girl is just a hard worker, but she’s an even better teammate. I think she really wants to win more for her teammates than she does for herself. So for her to come in here today and really lead the team with those three goals, I just can’t say enough about how special she is."
Ben Franklin (14-6-1) did all that they could in the first half to keep things close as their goalkeeping did what it needed and their offense attempted had some movement.
“There was a period in the first 10 minutes of the second half where we let our guard down,” coach Jose Ferrand said. “The ball didn’t bounce our way and it bounced their way. They got behind us twice, and it was 2-0 before we even knew it. It’s tough to come back against a team like St. Thomas More. I’m still proud of these girls though, they worked hard and never gave up through to the end.
"I give a lot of credit to St. Thomas More. They’re a great team that should go far in the playoffs.”