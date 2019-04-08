NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Regular-season results through Sunday, April 7; x-Clinched district championship. *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Northshore 19-3 10-1
Mandeville 18-3 10-2
Ponchatoula 20-5 7-4
Fontainebleau 12-7 5-7
Covington 8-15 5-7
Slidell 8-19 3-9
Hammond 5-18 1-11
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Hahnville 19-9 6-0
Destrehan 14-16 4-2
Central Lafourche 11-14 4-2
H.L. Bourgeois 9-10-1 4-2
Thibodaux 6-14 2-4
Terrebonne 5-16 1-5
East St. John 7-11 0-6
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Chalmette 19-6 6-0
Higgins 15-7 5-1
Ehret 6-9 4-2
East Jefferson 5-9 3-2
West Jefferson 4-7 2-3
Bonnabel 4-7 1-4
Landry-Walker 4-9 1-5
Grace King 1-13 0-5
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Dominican 18-3 6-0
John Curtis 19-6 3-3
Mount Carmel 6-11 2-3
Chapelle 3-14 0-5
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Lakeshore 13-7 6-2
Pearl River 15-7 5-2
Franklinton 19-7 5-2
St. Scholastica 11-6-1 2-5
Salmen 1-16 0-7
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Academy of Our Lady 14-7 5-0
Belle Chasse 16-9 4-1
Karr 8-7 3-2
McMain 6-7 1-3
Warren Easton 4-4 1-3
Helen Cox 2-11 0-5
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Cabrini 10-10 6-0
Riverdale 10-9 4-1
Ben Franklin 7-6 3-2
Carver 6-6 3-3
McDonogh 35 6-10 1-4
Kennedy 0-9 0-3
NOMMA 1-8 0-4
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Hannan 21-5 3-0
Albany 19-9 3-1
Jewel Sumner 12-18 2-2
Loranger 6-13-1 1-3
Bogalusa 2-17 0-3
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Thomas Jefferson 12-5 2-0
KIPP Renaissance 0-7 0-2
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Haynes 16-2 4-1
x-St. Charles Catholic 15-9 4-1
x-De La Salle 12-4 4-1
St. James 9-14 2-3
Ursuline 5-12 1-4
Lusher 9-6 0-5
*Donaldsonville 0-3 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Northlake Christian 13-5 5-0
Pine 10-9 4-2
Pope John Paul II 3-14 2-3
Independence 4-9 0-6
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Riverside 15-7 3-0
Patrick Taylor 9-6 1-1
Country Day 10-6 1-2
Livingston 0-7 0-2
*St. Mary’s 0-0 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Fisher 10-4 5-0
South Plaquemines 15-4 3-2
McGehee 4-7 2-3
St. Katharine Drexel 3-6 0-5
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Houma Christian 12-10 5-0
Covenant Christian 12-8 4-1
St. Martin’s 5-10 3-2
West St. John 4-6 2-3
Ecole Classique 2-7 1-4
Varnado 2-8 0-5
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
x-Holden 24-4 8-0
Maurepas 12-11 4-2
Runnels 12-11 3-4
Mount Hermon 10-9 2-4
Kenner Discovery 2-12 0-7
*Morris Jeff 0-1 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Family Christian 4-3 4-1
First Baptist Christian 3-1 3-1
Phoenix 1-4 1-2
Grand Isle 0-8 0-4