NEW ORLEANS AREA

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Regular-season results through Sunday, April 7; x-Clinched district championship. *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Northshore                             19-3          10-1

Mandeville                              18-3          10-2

Ponchatoula                            20-5          7-4

Fontainebleau                         12-7           5-7

Covington                               8-15           5-7

Slidell                                     8-19           3-9

Hammond                               5-18          1-11

District 7-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Hahnville                             19-9            6-0

Destrehan                              14-16          4-2

Central Lafourche                  11-14           4-2

H.L. Bourgeois                       9-10-1         4-2

Thibodaux                              6-14            2-4

Terrebonne                            5-16            1-5

East St. John                          7-11             0-6

District 8-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Chalmette                           19-6            6-0

Higgins                                  15-7            5-1

Ehret                                      6-9             4-2

East Jefferson                        5-9              3-2

West Jefferson                       4-7              2-3

Bonnabel                               4-7              1-4

Landry-Walker                       4-9              1-5

Grace King                            1-13            0-5

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Dominican                          18-3            6-0

John Curtis                            19-6            3-3

Mount Carmel                        6-11            2-3

Chapelle                                3-14            0-5

District 8-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Lakeshore                           13-7            6-2

Pearl River                             15-7            5-2

Franklinton                            19-7            5-2

St. Scholastica                       11-6-1         2-5

Salmen                                 1-16            0-7   

District 9-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Academy of Our Lady           14-7            5-0

Belle Chasse                           16-9            4-1

Karr                                       8-7              3-2

McMain                                  6-7              1-3

Warren Easton                        4-4             1-3

Helen Cox                              2-11            0-5

District 10-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Cabrini                                10-10          6-0

Riverdale                                10-9            4-1   

Ben Franklin                            7-6             3-2

Carver                                    6-6             3-3

McDonogh 35                         6-10            1-4

Kennedy                                 0-9             0-3

NOMMA                                 1-8              0-4

District 7-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Hannan                               21-5            3-0

Albany                                   19-9            3-1

Jewel Sumner                        12-18          2-2

Loranger                                6-13-1         1-3

Bogalusa                                2-17            0-3

District 9-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Thomas Jefferson               12-5            2-0

KIPP Renaissance                  0-7             0-2

District 10-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Haynes                                16-2            4-1

x-St. Charles Catholic              15-9            4-1

x-De La Salle                          12-4            4-1

St. James                               9-14            2-3

Ursuline                                 5-12            1-4

Lusher                                    9-6             0-5

*Donaldsonville                       0-3             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Northlake Christian              13-5           5-0

Pine                                      10-9            4-2

Pope John Paul II                   3-14            2-3

Independence                        4-9             0-6

District 11-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Riverside                             15-7           3-0

Patrick Taylor                          9-6             1-1

Country Day                          10-6            1-2

Livingston                              0-7             0-2

*St. Mary’s                            0-0             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Fisher                                 10-4            5-0

South Plaquemines                 15-4            3-2

McGehee                               4-7              2-3

St. Katharine Drexel                3-6             0-5

District 8-1A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Houma Christian                12-10          5-0

Covenant Christian                12-8            4-1

St. Martin’s                           5-10            3-2

West St. John                        4-6             2-3

Ecole Classique                     2-7              1-4

Varnado                                2-8             0-5

District 7-B

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

x-Holden                                24-4           8-0

Maurepas                               12-11         4-2

Runnels                                  12-11         3-4

Mount Hermon                         10-9          2-4

Kenner Discovery                   2-12            0-7

*Morris Jeff                             0-1            0-0

District 8-C

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Family Christian                     4-3             4-1

First Baptist Christian             3-1              3-1

Phoenix                                 1-4              1-2

Grand Isle                              0-8             0-4

