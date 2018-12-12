Scoring 75 points to start a tournament is always nice. Getting four players in double figures and getting a win is even nicer.
Kaden Pierre led four Hahnville players in double-figure scoring with 24 points while helping the Tigers pick up a 75-67 win over Slidell to kick off the Chalmette Christmas Classic on Wednesday night.
The Tigers (9-4) we aided by Claudell Harris Jr. (15 points), Dylan Lorio (11) and Briceson Harrell (11). It was a good start to the tournament after coming up just short in the Newman Invitational Tournament final last week.
“I think our guys are playing well,” Hahnville coach Yussef Jasmine said. “We’re learning how to win and we’re learning how to close out games. I think, at times, when we’re up 10 and the tempo of the game is up and down, we just have to settle down, move the ball and execute our offense better. They caught up to us and they were taking some really quick shots so we have to improve there. But I feel confident about going forward.”
Part of that confidence comes from having an inside presence like Pierre, who also had nine rebounds.
“He’s a monster inside man,” Jasmine said. “He’s a load to handle inside and we’re doing a good job of finding him and getting him the ball.”
Slidell (9-4) scored the game's first two points, but never led after that. Slidell never gave up, however, as it went down by as many as 10 in the third and battled back to within two in the fourth, a resiliency which coach Krisner Green took note of.
“I think in the last couple of games we’ve been finding ourselves in some dog fights,” Green said. “We’ve been fighting back, but the thing that we now have to deal with in order to get over the hump is finish games like this out.”
It was anyone’s game after one quarter as Hahnville led 18-15.
Hahnville got some separation in the second thanks to 3-pointers by Harris Jr. and Harrell to pull ahead 36-29 at halftime.
Hahnville turned on the heat in the third quarter, however, as it extended its lead to eight. Pierre picked up eight of his points in the quarter. Hahnville led 54-46 going into the final period.
After Hahnville went up by 10, Slidell battled back to within two on an 8-0 run with 2:59 remaining. Hahnville got it together after that, though, as it went back up by 11 with 2:45 remaining and ultimately won by six to advance to the tournament’s next round.