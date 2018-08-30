The Pope John Paul II football program has shown it is capable of winning football games.
For the past several years, it just hasn’t happened at the rate the school would like. The Jaguars haven't had a winning season since they went 8-2 in 2011.
Charlie Cryer was brought in to change that.
Cryer, who played college football at LSU, comes to the Slidell-area campus with an impressive résumé, which includes a state championship in 2003 while at Vermilion Catholic.
“Actually I think we are a little bit ahead of where I expected us to be heading into the year,” said Cryer, who arrived in the off-season. “We are throwing the ball a whole lot better. My offense is not going to throw the ball a whole bunch anyway, but I believe that we are going to be able to do that this year, and I’m comfortable doing it.
“The kids have bought in and have an understanding of what we are trying to do offensively. We have installed some stuff, in particular in the passing game. To me, that is the hardest thing to learn about this offense. My running game is rather easy to understand. I feel comfortable running the ball, but I want to be able to do both.”
Overall, Cryer said, his 2018 squad has talented players and now it's a matter of getting them to harness that talent on the football field.
“I think they are a tough group of kids,” Cryer said. “They have worked hard to get themselves in shape."
Coming off of a 2017 in which they won only two games, Cryer said the fresh start a new coaching staff has brought already has started to have a positive effect on the returning Jaguar players.
“With the staff I brought in, I think the biggest thing that the kids see is stability,” Cryer said. “Coming into this program, I knew that the kids were in desperate need of stability. I’m it. I’m their guy. I’m getting older and I don’t want to move. I’m not going anywhere. I think the kids are starting to finally believe that and in turn are trusting me more.
“Our goal is to simply try and get better each and every week. We need some success and luck early to gather and gain some confidence. The kids work hard and hopefully it will pay dividends early.”
Under center for the Jaguars, two players are expected to compete for playing time. Freshman George Arata and junior Jacob Blakeman have seen the early looks at snaps heading into the season.
“Both of these kids are throwing the ball extremely well,” Cryer said. “Also, as a coach you like to see the age difference (freshman to junior) between them. It allows you some stability at the position for a while.
“Right now Jacob is the starter and is doing a good job. I want to have one guy (at the position), but in a perfect world, I would love the opportunity to get George some game experience.”
In the backfield, sophomore Joey Estopinal is expected to be the workhorse back for the Jaguars.
“Tough kid,” Cryer said of Estopinal. “He will see playing time in the backfield along with senior Brent Fuselier. Brent had a really good off-season and complements Joey’s hard-nose running quite well.”
Known for his rushing-style offensive attack, Cryer’s wide receivers will be relied upon for their blocking ability but must be able to also show ability to catch the football.
“If you can’t block, then you aren’t going to be playing wide receiver for me,” Cryer said. “But make no mistake, I want to be able to both run and throw the football. We have and are going to continue to spend a lot of time on doing that. If you want to get to the next level as a program, you have got to be able to do both.”
Sophomore Collin Brindell leads the way for the Pope John Paul II receivers. Senior Chase Bergeron, who is slated to start at free safety, will also see playing time on offense. Sophomore Daniel Ruffin and senior Garrett Cavalier, who like Bergeron will also see playing time on defense, are expected to contribute on the offensive side of the ball.
Up front, Ryan Landry and Connor Schenck are expected to anchor the offensive line. John Montz is a returning starter at center. Aaron Moreau will start at left tackle, and Preston Gilley will start at left guard. Freshman Spencer Woodruff is slated to start at right tackle.
All of those players are also expected to contribute on the defensive line as well because of the low numbers on the 2018 roster.
“We are young up front but talented,” Cryer said. “A lot of coachable kids that are open to teaching. We are going to take this nucleus and try to win games. Hopefully we are going to be able to surprise some people. I think we will.”
At linebacker and in the secondary, many of the skilled positioned players on the offensive side of the ball will also be expected to contribute significantly for Cryer’s defense, which will be run by his son, Chris Cryer.
“It starts with Brent Fuselier at free safety,” Cryer said. “Senior Justin San Salvador will also see some time in the secondary at safety, too, along with Garrett Cavalier. At cornerback, Brindell and Ruffin will be joined by sophomore Brady Pisciotta. Chase Bergeron will also be back there.”
Senior Micah Saucier and sophomore Jalen Thomas are expected to start at linebacker.