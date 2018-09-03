Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books.
Here's a look back at some of the games and the people who grabbed the headlines, plus a look ahead to some of the key games we can look forward to in Week 2.
The main attraction
We didn't have to wait for the Friday night lights to come on for the biggest story of the weekend. It happened Friday afternoon in Metairie as Country Day pulled off a shocker.
The Cajuns didn't just provide the biggest win in the greater New Orleans area, but they also had the biggest win in the entire state, stunning Amite 24-23.
Amite was the No. 1 ranked team in the LSWA's Class 2A preseason rankings. Country Day, meanwhile, was nowhere to be found in the rankings.
The Warriors' roster includes two of the top players in the nation in five-star recruit Ishmael Sopsher and four-star recruit Devonta Lee.
The Cajuns don't have that kind star power, but they made up for it with grit and determination that helped them erase a 23-10 third-quarter deficit.
Quarterback Justin Ibieta led the way to give fourth-year coach Joe Chango a signature win over a team that very well could be in the Superdome in December.
Long time coming
The last time Bonnabel won a football game was in the eighth game of the 2016 season.
The Bruins snapped a 12-game losing streak Friday, beating Lusher 52-18.
Bonnabel scored just 54 points last season, when it finished 0-10.
It was a splashing debut for coach Brett Bonnafons, who took over the Bruins this season after spending the past two years at Pope John Paul II.
Bonnabel was the only team in District 8-5A to win its opener. Chalmette, East Jefferson, John Ehret, Higgins, Grace King, Landry-Walker and West Jefferson all lost.
Looking ahead
Here's a look at the five most intriguing games for Week 2.
1. St. Augustine vs. De La Salle
The Cavaliers had their way with Purple Knights last season, rolling to a 38-12 win at Yulman Stadium. Thursday night, the two teams ranked in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10, meet at Tad Gormley.
2. Ehret at Hahnville
Hahnville, despite playing without coach Nick Saltaformaggio, who is suspended for the first four games because of LHSAA sanctions, showed no signs of distraction in a season-opening rout over West Jefferson. The Tigers welcome an Ehret team trying to avoid an 0-2 start after last week's loss to West Monroe.
3. Curtis vs. Bishop Lynch, Texas
The Patriots make their annual trip to Shreveport, this time to play the Dallas school. J.T. Curtis is 18-5 all-time against out-of-state opponents.
4. Karr vs. Landry-Walker
Algiers bragging rights at stake at Behrman Stadium. The Cougars have won the past two meetings and are also on a 13-game winning streak.
5. St. James at Lutcher
The rivals played for a state title in 2015. This time, they play for bragging rights in St. James Parish. And for Wildcats and Bulldogs fans, that's just as important.