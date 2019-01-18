The girls basketball district title race in 6-5A is back to all square.
Ponchatoula (20-6, 6-1) went on the road Friday night and defeated Northshore 64-49 in Slidell, handing the Panthers their first loss in district play. The loss also snapped a 12-game winning streak. With five games remaining on the 6-5A schedule, both teams are now tied for first place with 6-1 district records.
Senior guard Hailey Giaratano led the Green Wave with a game-high 29 points. Jaylee Womack finished with 18 points, and Madison Gill had 11.
Northshore (22-7, 6-1) started the game hot from the field, holding a 12-7 lead with 4:25 to go in the first quarter after a Chyra Butler free throw. That was Northshore's last points of the quarter as the Green Wave went on an 11-0 run to take its first lead and an 18-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Ponchatoula didn’t surrender the lead the rest of the game.
Winners of five consecutive games, the Green Wave dominated the second quarter, outscoring Northshore 17-8 in the period to take a 35-20 lead into halftime.
Up 35-23 early in the third quarter, Ponchatoula went on an 8-0 run to push its lead to 20 at 43-23.
The Panthers did not go away quietly, cutting the deficit to 54-43 with 4:10 left on a 3-pointer by Dee Dee West.
The closest Northshore came in the final minute at 57-49.
“This was a frustrating loss because we didn’t execute,” Butler said. “We didn’t give up and made a game of it late in the second half, but we simply dug ourselves too much of a hole.”
Butler and Tiarra Tillison led Northshore with 12 points apiece. West finished with nine.
Both teams return to district action on Tuesday as Northshore heads to Slidell and Ponchatoula plays hosts to Hammond.
“Everything we want in terms of our season goals (district championship and home playoff game) is still very much achievable for us,” Butler said. “We just have to go back to practice and just learn our lessons from this loss and make sure we don’t do the same things again. That starts on Tuesday when we take on Slidell.”