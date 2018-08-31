Belle Chasse routed South Plaquemines 40-6 on Friday night to win the seventh annual Battle of the Boots Trophy that travels with the winner after every contest.
Belle Chasse seized control of the game both emotionally and physically from the opening snap from a defensive standpoint, holding the Hurricanes to only 122 yards.
“Our kids really wanted this win and that trophy,” said Belle Chasse coach Stephen Myers. “My coaching staff just encouraged the kids to finish the game strong and to avoid foolish penalties. It was a great win for our momentum.”
Ralph Jones proved to be a big-play factory, churning out a bevy of long runs. None was bigger than his 82-yard touchdown dash to extend the lead to 24-6 with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter. He later added a 7-yard run to balloon the score to 32-6 and push his rushing total to 207 yards.
Jordan Mariana would close the scoring with a tough 4-yard run off tackle for a 40-6 lead with 7:20 remaining.
The Hurricanes never could overcome their own miscues, often providing Belle Chasse with favorable field position.
“We have a young team, and our own mistakes doomed us from the start,” said South Plaquemines coach Lyle Fitte. “We have a lot of work to do to get ready for our brutal schedule. We will learn from this and get better.”
South Plaquemines' Truce Williams was a constant thorn in the sides of the Cardinals, hauling in crucial big catches for his team when needed. He finished the night with seven catches for 83 yards.
The Cardinals defense held South Plaquemines to 48 first-half yards to cruise into halftime ahead 18-6.
Mariana powered ahead from 2 yards out to garner his second touchdown of the night and put the Cardinals up 18-0 with just 1:25 remaining in the half. The score came on the heels of a unfortunate injury to older brother Noah Mariana as he intercepted an errant Hurricanes pass.
“The injury to my brother took a huge toll on me and my team,” said Jordan Mariana. “I promised him that I would play the rest of the entire season for him and finish strong.”
South Plaquemines would finally get on the board in the final minutes of the first half. Quarterback Isaac Thompson found his favorite receiver, Williams, on a 14-yard slant pattern for a touchdown to cut into the lead 18-6.
Defensive back Shai Charles stepped in front of a Hurricanes pass for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 12-0.
Jordan Mariana put the Cardinals on the board first after rushing in from 8 yards to take a 6-0 lead.
Micah Ancar and Dontavious Johnson rushed for 29 and 20 yards, respectively, for the Hurricanes.