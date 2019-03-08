LAKE CHARLES — Kenny Allen has no reason to doubt his team.
“Hopefully we’ll see the Lions again,” said the LHSAA’s Mitch Small, moments after his KIPP Booker T. Washington fell 59-47 in Friday’s Class 1A boys basketball state title game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA boys basketball tournament.
The Lions coach perked up.
“Oh, you will. You will. You heard it here. We will.”
Any coach, irrational self-confidence or not, will tell you they will make it back to the state finals. But with the year they’ve had — heck, the lives they have lived — Friday’s loss for the Lions and the rebuilding that comes from it is far from the toughest thing they’ve had to overcome.
Close to 350 Louisiana high school boys basketball teams competed for one of 12 state titles this season, and the Lions became one of the final 24 still alive — in their first season with a chance at LHSAA postseason competition, no less, all without a senior on the team.
KIPP’s roster is one that has stayed essentially intact since some of the boys were in sixth grade, making a collective decision to embark on a journey to resurrect the reputation of a school and a basketball program that was one of New Orleans’ best decades ago, winning a Class 4A state title in 1973.
With player nicknames like ‘Wild Wild Mag’, they are the pride of the Uptown projects.
“Repping Booker T Washington is something special to all of us, and that’s why we decided to stay together,” Allen said. “We’re from the heart and soul of New Orleans, Uptown, you know. It’s tough down there.”
It’s a roster that started three sophomores and a freshman Friday, and a group that didn’t become fully healthy until late January — coincidentally when the team began its 12-game win-streak they entered Friday’s title game with. The loss to second-seeded North Central was the team’s only loss this season with all its key players healthy.
And they took the floor in the Burton Coliseum with unrelenting emotion. As the bracket’s eighth seed, they were this year’s cinderella, but they played with the confidence of a Goliath ready to stomp on anyone in their way.
That emotion took its toll, at times. Sophomore Coryell Pierce earned a quick technical for staring down his North Central defender after a jumper from the wing just five minutes in. The ensuing free throw and 3-pointer off the possession put the Hurricanes up 10-4, a run that would grow to double digits with corner jumpers and second-chance tip-ins.
Down 10 in the third, the Lions mustered a 12-0 run to take the lead, 27-25, taking advantage of three consecutive North Central turnovers. But moments after, the Hurricanes burst back ahead off Class 1A Most Outstanding Player Nikembe Johnson’s 3-pointer.
A double-technical on both teams followed, with opposing players doing nothing more than wrestling for possession of a loose ball moments after the whistle. It was there, for whatever reason, the Lions began to fall victim to inexperience, their 13 second-half turnovers. The Lions only had just eight rebounds, letting North Central run the floor like a team that had, in fact, been to the semifinals the year before.
But Allen wouldn’t tell his boys to play any differently. These players, five or six of whom have been shot at, are at their best when their emotions fuel their fire. With experience next year, they will be more than a handful for anyone in their path.
“We’re not scared of anything,” Allen said. “They’ve seen it all. They’re not scared to compete, and that’s what makes me proud as a coach. It’s not about the wins and losses.”