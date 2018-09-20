In one of its most impressive performances on the season, the Archbishop Hannan volleyball team dominated Ursuline Academy in three games Thursday night in Covington.
The third-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Small Schools poll, the Hawks (9-3) defeated the Lions 25-14, 25-13 and 25-13.
Senior middle blocker and LSU commitment Allee Morris led the way for Hannan with 15 kills and four blocks. Another senior, Mikayla Boyer, who has committed to Spring Hill College, finished with 13 kills and 11 digs. Another senior, libero Mi Migliore, who is committed to Memphis, also finished with 11 digs.
Nadia Farley led Ursuline with eight kills and two aces. Megan Pulizzano had 16 assists, and Annabel Beatmann had 15 digs.
Never trailing in the opening game, Hannan rushed out to an 11-0 advantage on its way to the easy victory.
Ursuline got off to an improved start in the second gam, taking a brief 7-6 lead in the second set before Hannan again took control. This time, the Hawks behind a 10-1 run to grab a 16-8 advantage and a 2-0 lead overall lead in the match.
Hannan cleared its bench in the third game and again briefly fell behind early 4-2 before taking the lead for good at 7-6 en route to the sweep.
“We were coming off of a weekend where we struggled to win games,” Hannan’s Ava Valenti said. “So we kind of had something to prove in this match. We wanted to come into this match with a renewed sense of energy and excitement.
“I know this team wanted to make a point of showing the coaching staff that this past weekend was a rarity and not the norm. That’s why we wanted to come out from the very beginning and try to dominate the match. It’s a long season, and we are just getting started.”
The Hawks (9-3) remain at home Monday when they take on Mandeville. Ursuline Academy (6-8) looks to break a four-game losing streak Tuesday it travels to Sacred Heart. The Lions came into the game ranked seventh in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools poll.
“There are still a lot of things that we can improve upon,” Migliore said. “If we continue working hard at practice and bring 100 percent effort every day, we will become the type of volleyball team we are capable of being.”