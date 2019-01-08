Score one for disruption of “the order of operations’’ in the Catholic League boys basketball race.
Nearly a victim Friday, Holy Cross rallied from 19-point second-quarter deficit to hand Jesuit its first District 9-5A loss with a 58-55 overtime victory Tuesday night at Jesuit.
Holy Cross guards Jason Chan and Tyler Beaver scored the first three baskets of overtime to culminate a monumental comeback by the Tigers, who trailed 20-4 at the end of the first period and then 23-4 near the start of the second quarter.
Beaver, Chan and fellow guard Jeremy Lindsey each scored 11 points for the Tigers to avenge a 64-54 loss to the Blue Jays in the CYO Tournament championship game on Dec. 1 in the Jesuit gym.
All-Metro guard Elijah Morgan scored a game-high 23 points for the home team which also got 13 points from forward Noah Varnado and 11 from guard Robert McMahon.
Holy Cross (18-5, 2-1) won its second straight Catholic League outing and ninth overall in its past 10 games, which included a 59-49 escape against Brother Martin last Friday.
Jesuit (20-3, 2-1) sustained its first league loss despite scoring the game’s first seven points and then eight of the next nine to lead 15-1 before settling for a 20-4 first period advantage.
It was a steal and field goal by Beavers in the final 57 seconds of the fourth quarter that gave Holy Cross its first lead at 49-48 and set the stage for the extra four-minute period following an offensive rebound and free throw 12 seconds later by Jesuit’s Noah Varnado.
Two field goals by Chan and one by Beaver in the first two minutes of overtime then gave Holy Cross a 55-50 lead that the Tigers would not relinquish.
Jesuit did have one final possession to tie the score at 58 after Varnado hit two put-backs in the final 14.7 seconds to cut Holy Cross’ lead to 57-55 with 10.2 seconds remaining.
Holy Cross guar Kalil Thomas hit one of two subsequent free throws and an errant three-point field goal attempt by the Blue Jays was rebounded by Tyler Kirkwood with two seconds remaining to seal the comeback victory.