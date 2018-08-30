The four-time defending state champion Pope John Paul II volleyball team got off to a terrific start towards what they hopes is title number five in 2018.
The Jaguars went on the road and easily defeated Pearl River on Aug. 30, sweeping them in three games, 25-8, 25-12 and 25-11.
Rachel Hartman led the way for the Jags with 11 kills and Ansley Tullis finished with 10. Pacing the Pope John Paul II offensive attack, setter Kendall Battistella finished with a game-high 32 assists.
Pearl River was led by Jesse Gille, who had eight digs, and Kayla Andre finished with a team-high four kills. Koryn Segrave had five assists on the night for the Rebels.
Pope John Paul II was in control of the entire match from the opening whistle, racing out to an 11-0 run in the first game and seeing its lead go as high as 21-3 in game one. The Jaguars would never look back on their way to a sweep.
Happy with the win, Jaguars coach Danny Tullis said there are some specific things he wants to see from his team early in the season.
“Ball control and serve/receive consistency,” Tullis said. “That’s the biggest thing I’m looking to see. I also want to get some offensive activity from some of the new players on this roster that are going to be counted on if we are going to continue to be a successful program. I think we are starting to see it in practice, now the key is we have to carry that over to the game. That’s what the pre-district schedule is for.”