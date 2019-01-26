BOYS BASKETBALL
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, Jan. 28
District 10-4A
NOMMA at McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.
Non-district
Salmen at M.L. King, 5 p.m.
Cohen at Central Lafourche, 5:30 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Pearl River, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
District 6-5A
Slidell at Covington, 7 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Mandeville, 7 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Northshore, 7:15 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
H.L. Bourgeois at East St. John, 7 p.m.
Terrebonne at Hahnville, 7 p.m.
Destrehan at Thibodaux, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
Higgins at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Grace King at Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.
District 9-5A
Holy Cross at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.
Rummel at Jesuit, 7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Shaw, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Franklinton at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Salmen, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Belle Chasse at Warren Easton, 6:30 p.m.
District 10-4A
Ben Franklin at Carver, 5:30 p.m.
Riverdale at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
District 7-3A
Hannan at Loranger, 7 p.m.
Bogalusa at Albany, 7:15 p.m.
District 9-3A
Sophie Wright at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Cohen, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
St. Charles Catholic at St. James, 7 p.m.
De La Salle at Donaldsonville, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pope John Paul II at Independence, 7 p.m.
Pine at Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-B
Crescent City at Holden, 6 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at Runnels, 6 p.m.
Maurepas at Mount Hermon, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-C
Grand Isle at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Non-district
Family Christian at Springfield, 5 p.m.
Karr at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.
Haynes at Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Fisher at Patrick Taylor, 6 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh at University, 6:45 p.m.
Country Day at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 7:15 p.m.
Varnado at Amite, 7:30 p.m.
St. John at West St. John
Wednesday, Jan. 30
District 8-5A
Chalmette at Ehret, 6:30 p.m.
Bonnabel at East Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
District 10-3A
St. Charles Catholic at Lusher, TBA
District 12-2A
South Plaquemines at Fisher, 7 p.m.
Non-district
Crescent City at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at Clark, 6 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Newman, 7 p.m.
Cohen at West St. John, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 31
Non-district
Einstein at Morris Jeff, 5:45 p.m.
Belle Chasse at Pearl River, 6 p.m.
Clark at Patrick Taylor, 6 p.m.
Kentwood at Varnado, 6 p.m.
Haynes at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Hahnville at Country Day, 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Livingston
Friday, Feb. 1
District 6-5A
Covington at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.
Mandeville at Northshore, 7 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Slidell, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Fontainebleau, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
East St. John at Destrehan, 7 p.m.
Thibodaux at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
West Jefferson at Chalmette, 7 p.m.
East Jefferson at Grace King, 7 p.m.
Ehret at Bonnabel, 7:15 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Higgins
District 9-5A
John Curtis at Rummel, 7 p.m.
Shaw at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.
Jesuit at Holy Cross, 7:15 p.m.
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at Salmen, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Pearl River, 7:30 pm.
District 9-4A
McMain at Karr, 7 p.m.
District 10-4A
Carver at McDonogh 35, 5:30 p.m.
NOMMA at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Ben Franklin at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Albany at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Loranger at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.
District 9-3A
Cohen at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
Lusher at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.
St. James at Donaldsonville, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Amite at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Independence, 7 p.m.
District 7-B
Maurepas at Runnels, 6 p.m.
Crescent City at Mount Hermon, 7:30 p.m.
District 8-C
Jehovah-Jireh at Family Christian, 7 p.m.
District 9-C
Lutheran at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Ridgewood at Einstein, 5 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.
West St. John at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.
Clark at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Lee Magnet, 6 p.m.
Plainview at Holden, 6 p.m.
Fisher at Belle Chasse, 7 p.m.
Varnado at Houma Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Non-district
Plainview at Maurepas, noon
St. Charles Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Newman at Rummel, 5 p.m.
Country Day at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.
Livonia at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
Hamilton Christian at Jehovah-Jireh, 6 p.m.