BOYS BASKETBALL

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Jan. 28

District 10-4A

NOMMA at McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.

Non-district

Salmen at M.L. King, 5 p.m.

Cohen at Central Lafourche, 5:30 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Pearl River, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 29

District 6-5A

Slidell at Covington, 7 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Northshore, 7:15 p.m.

St. Paul’s at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

H.L. Bourgeois at East St. John, 7 p.m.

Terrebonne at Hahnville, 7 p.m.

Destrehan at Thibodaux, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

Higgins at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Grace King at Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A

Holy Cross at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.

Rummel at Jesuit, 7 p.m.

St. Augustine at Shaw, 7 p.m.

District 8-4A

Franklinton at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Salmen, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-4A

Belle Chasse at Warren Easton, 6:30 p.m.

District 10-4A

Ben Franklin at Carver, 5:30 p.m.

Riverdale at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

District 7-3A

Hannan at Loranger, 7 p.m.

Bogalusa at Albany, 7:15 p.m.

District 9-3A

Sophie Wright at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Cohen, 6 p.m.

District 10-3A

St. Charles Catholic at St. James, 7 p.m.

De La Salle at Donaldsonville, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pope John Paul II at Independence, 7 p.m.

Pine at Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-B

Crescent City at Holden, 6 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Maurepas at Mount Hermon, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-C

Grand Isle at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Non-district

Family Christian at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Karr at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.

Haynes at Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Fisher at Patrick Taylor, 6 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.

Jehovah-Jireh at University, 6:45 p.m.

Country Day at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 7:15 p.m.

Varnado at Amite, 7:30 p.m.

St. John at West St. John

 

Wednesday, Jan. 30

District 8-5A

Chalmette at Ehret, 6:30 p.m.

Bonnabel at East Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

District 10-3A

St. Charles Catholic at Lusher, TBA

District 12-2A

South Plaquemines at Fisher, 7 p.m.

Non-district

Crescent City at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Ascension Catholic at Clark, 6 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Newman, 7 p.m.

Cohen at West St. John, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Non-district

Einstein at Morris Jeff, 5:45 p.m.

Belle Chasse at Pearl River, 6 p.m.

Clark at Patrick Taylor, 6 p.m.

Kentwood at Varnado, 6 p.m.

Haynes at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Hahnville at Country Day, 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s at Livingston

 

Friday, Feb. 1

District 6-5A

Covington at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.

Mandeville at Northshore, 7 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Slidell, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Fontainebleau, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

East St. John at Destrehan, 7 p.m.

Thibodaux at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

West Jefferson at Chalmette, 7 p.m.

East Jefferson at Grace King, 7 p.m.

Ehret at Bonnabel, 7:15 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Higgins

District 9-5A

John Curtis at Rummel, 7 p.m.

Shaw at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.

Jesuit at Holy Cross, 7:15 p.m.

District 8-4A

Lakeshore at Salmen, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Pearl River, 7:30 pm.

District 9-4A

McMain at Karr, 7 p.m.

District 10-4A

Carver at McDonogh 35, 5:30 p.m.

NOMMA at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Ben Franklin at Riverdale, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

Albany at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Loranger at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.

District 9-3A

Cohen at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.

District 10-3A

Lusher at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.

St. James at Donaldsonville, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Amite at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Independence, 7 p.m.

District 7-B

Maurepas at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Crescent City at Mount Hermon, 7:30 p.m.

District 8-C

Jehovah-Jireh at Family Christian, 7 p.m.

District 9-C

Lutheran at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

Ridgewood at Einstein, 5 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

West St. John at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.

Clark at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Lee Magnet, 6 p.m.

Plainview at Holden, 6 p.m.

Fisher at Belle Chasse, 7 p.m.

Varnado at Houma Christian, 7:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 2

Non-district

Plainview at Maurepas, noon

St. Charles Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Newman at Rummel, 5 p.m.

Country Day at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.

Hamilton Christian at Jehovah-Jireh, 6 p.m.

 

View comments