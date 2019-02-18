Karlie Schnauder had to do a few double-takes when she looked at the scoreboard inside the Haynes Academy gym Monday night.
She and her Cabrini teammates were the home team in their opponent’s gym because their gym doesn’t meet the LHSAA’s minimum capacity necessary to host a playoff game.
But the seventh-seeded Crescents seemed right at home in a 52-35 second-round victory. They will play either No. 2 St. Louis or No. 18 De La Salle in the quarterfinals.
“I kept looking at the scoreboard,” said Schnauder, who scored a game-high 18 points. “I was thinking, we’re the home team, right?”
The home team held the Yellow Jackets to 11 second-half points as they ran away after a one-point halftime lead.
Hannah Weston complemented Schnauder with 13 points, and the Cabrini defense and free throw shooting were big factors in the dominant second half.
“It’s the old cliché that your defense creates your offense,” Crescents coach Nancy Walsh said. “We went to our press in the second half, and that increased the tempo. I think that got them a little excited.”
Cabrini led by one point at halftime and scored the first six points of the third quarter.
The Jackets pulled within one on a 3-pointer by Jamie Weindel, but a technical foul against Haynes contributed to a four-point possession that helped the Crescents take a 34-29 lead after three quarters.
The Jackets wound up losing two starters — Kennedy Jeffery and Jerrial McNatt — to fouls and the Crescents outscored them 18-6 in the fourth quarter.
“The foul trouble and the foul issues really hurt us,” Haynes coach Michael Bonura said. “We only go six deep. The exchange with the technical and losing Kennedy and Jerrial took the wind out of our sails and we didn’t make our free throws.”
Haynes made 2 of 9 free throws, and Cabrini made 22 of 30 as Schaunder made eight in the fourth quarter, including her team’s final six.
McNatt scored the Jackets’ first six points, and Maddie Edmonson followed with a 3-pointer that gave Haynes a 9-7 lead.
Schnauder’s layup gave her seven first-quarter points and the Crescents a 12-9 at the end of the period.
The Jackets scored the first five points of the second quarter before Weston made three free throws and Britney Bachemin hit a jumper from the lane to give Cabrini a 17-14 lead.
McNatt had four points during an 8-2 run that gave the Jackets a 22-19 lead.
Weston scored the final four points of the half, leaving the Crescents with a 25-24 halftime lead. They would never trail again.
“I thought we started talking more on defense and playing better as a team in the third quarter,” Schnauder said. “We usually start off strong, but we didn’t do that tonight. We focused in and told each other that we need to get this win.”