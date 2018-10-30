As the second season nears, it's business as usual for the John Curtis football program.
The business at hand involves a 7 p.m. Friday date against Shaw at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium to punctuate what is expected to be a third consecutive undefeated Catholic League championship for the Patriots before they proceed into the Division I state playoffs.
Curtis (9-0 overall, 5-0 in District 9-5A) is riding an 18-game Catholic League winning streak and has already has secured a third consecutive district crown.
By defeating Rummel 44-21 on Saturday, Curtis became the fifth program to win three consecutive Catholic League championships dating to the league’s inception in 1955, according to Catholic League records.
Rummel (twice), Shaw (twice), Jesuit and St. Augustine were Curtis predecessors to accomplish the feat.
Rummel won five consecutive Catholic League championships from 1999 to 2003 and was the last program to win three straight from 2005 to 2007.
Jesuit won four consecutive Catholic League titles from 1957 to 1960.
Shaw’s three straight championships came in 1989-91 and 1996-98. St. Augustine won three straight in 1977-79.
Rummel and Jesuit own the most Catholic League football championships with 16 followed by St. Augustine (15), Shaw (13), Holy Cross and Brother Martin (eight each), De La Salle (four), Curtis (three), now-defunct Redemptorist and St. Aloysius (two each) and Terrebonne (two).
Rummel, coached by Jay Roth, also owns the Catholic League record for consecutive district victories with 40 from 1998 to 2000.
The state’s top-ranked team in Class 5A and in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools, Curtis goes for a 19th straight Catholic League win against unranked Shaw (2-7, 0-5) and a 17th consecutive regular-season victory.
The Patriots’ focus beyond Shaw, however, is on winning a state record 27th state championship, which would be its first as a Catholic League member. As the projected No. 1 seed in Division I, Curtis will draw a first-round bye and not play a game for two weeks until the state quarterfinals.
A four-year member of the Catholic League with a 20-2 district record, Curtis’ last state championship was a Division II title five years ago in 2013 in the year before joining the Catholic League.
“Honestly, I don’t worry about 18 in a row or 19 in a row,” Patriots coach J.T. Curtis said. “We’re going to go play Shaw and we’re going to prepare the best we can and try to get ourselves better. So (winning streaks) are good. But they don’t count the ones behind you in the playoffs. Just the ones in front of you.’’
Greenie record
Wide receiver Murray Calhoun became Newman’s career reception leader with his first catch, an 18-yard out route, in Friday night’s 45-26 victory against Assumption.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior, Calhoun had a team-leading eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns to increase his career total to 152, eight more than the previous record of 144 he shared with Elbert Thomas, who played at the Jefferson Avenue school from 2012-2015.
Calhoun has 53 receptions for 963 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. As a three-year starter, who also caught passes as a freshman, Calhoun needs 95 yards to surpass the career yards receiving total of 2,592 by Jeffrey Hampton, who played from 2005-2008. Calhoun has at least two games to surpass that record, starting with Friday’s regular-season finale versus Fisher.
“Murray is a truly complete wide receiver,’’ Newman coach Nelson Stewart said. “He can play the slot. He can play on the outside. He blocks well. He has a tremendous burst. He certainly is as good of an all-around receiver as we’ve had around here. And he’s a team captain.’’
The facilitator
As the quarterback who orchestrates Newman’s high-powered passing attack, senior Martin Butcher is another Greenie likely to set a significant school record. Butcher needs three touchdown passes to surpass the 1993 single-season record of 39 established by future NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
Butcher increased his season total to 37 after passing for five touchdowns versus Assumption while completing 17 of 30 passes for 288 yards. The 6-1, 185-pound Butcher has averaged four scoring passes this season while completing 145 of 227 passes for 2,342 yards and being intercepted only three times.
Butcher also needs 499 yards to break his own single-season yards passing record of 2,840 established during last year’s 11-1 campaign.
Two more marks
Junior wide receiver Jarmone Sutherland needs three TD receptions to break Newman’s single-season record of 20 set by Nate Stibbs in 1993. Stibbs was an all-state receiver and Manning’s favorite target in 1993. Sutherland leads the Greenies this season in receptions (54), yards (999) and touchdown catches (18).
Sutherland and Calhoun with 1 and 37 yards receiving, respectively, can become Newman’s first players to each have 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.
On the radar now
KIPP Renaissance’s bid for a second consecutive District 9-3A championship has been unsuccessful, but not because of any lack of effort by defensive lineman Terrance Gooden.
A 6-3, 245-pound junior and returning all-district selection, Gooden has 58 tackles with 17 sacks and 22 tackles for losses, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Gooden also carries a 3.1 grade-point-average and a 23 on the ACT, coach Corey McCloud said.
“Terrance is arguably one of the best defensive linemen in the area and definitely the most underrated,’’ McCloud said.