Four seasons have passed since John Curtis won the last of its record 26 state football championships, a somewhat sobering span given that the Patriots had not gone more than two years without adding to their trophy case since capturing their first state crown in 1975.
The undefeated and three-time reigning Catholic League champions seek to end that drought as the No. 1 seed among the 12 automatic qualifiers for the Division I select state playoffs.
Curtis (10-0) won its most recent state title as a No. 1 seed in Division II with a 32-0 victory against No. 2 University.
St. Charles Catholic and Country Day are the next-highest select seeds among local schools as No. 2s in Divisions II and III, respectively.
St. Charles Catholic (7-3) is seeking its first state title since 2011 when the Comets competed in Class 3A, while undefeated Country Day (10-0) is pursuing its first football championship.
All three teams are on hiatus for two weeks, however, having drawn first-round byes in their respective divisions.
“We’re really proud of what our players and our coaches accomplished this season. There’s no doubt about it,’’ said Country Day coach Joe Chango, who is in his fourth season in charge of the District 9-2A champions. “We played a very difficult schedule that had some very good teams in it. Now we’re looking forward to putting that away and getting the playoffs started and see how we can do there.
“We did the work we had to do to get where we wanted to be as a high seed with a bye and home-field advantage in addition to winning a district championship. But at the end of the day, and (although) that’s a great accomplishment, we have to put it behind us. Now we approach the playoffs like a whole new season.’’
The championship chase for all 17 of the area teams that qualified for three of the four select playoff fields culminates with the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic on Dec. 6-8 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Third-seeded Rummel (8-2) joins Curtis with a first-round bye in the Division I field that also includes No. 6 Brother Martin (6-4), No. 7 Holy Cross (7-3), No. 8 Jesuit (5-5), No. 9 St. Paul’s (5-5), No. 10 St. Augustine (5-5) and No. 12 Shaw (2-8).
Reigning Division I champion Catholic of Baton Rouge is the No. 2 seed, up two places from a year ago when the No. 4 Bears defeated No. 2 Curtis, 20-14.
St. Charles, No. 4 Hannan (10-0), No. 5 De La Salle (6-3) and No. 13 Lusher (3-7) join top-seeded and reigning champion University in the 13-team bracket in Division II.
In Division III, No. 5 Newman (9-1), No. 10 Riverside (3-6), No. 12 Northlake Christian (2-8) and No. 13 Pope John Paul II (2-8) join Country Day in the 13-team bracket topped by Notre Dame of Crowley.
Brother Martin, Holy Cross and St. Augustine kick off the Division I playoffs among local teams on Friday, with Martin playing host to No. 11 Scotlandville at 7 p.m. at Tad Gormley Stadium and Holy Cross playing host to St. Augustine at 7 at Joe Yenni.
Jesuit plays host to St. Paul’s at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gormley, with the winner facing Curtis in the quarterfinals the weekend of Nov. 15-17.
Holy Cross and St. Augustine is a rematch of Catholic League rivals from the regular season in which Holy Cross recorded a 24-20 victory two Thursdays ago on Oct. 25.
No New Orleans-area teams qualified for the 16-team field in Division IV topped by Southern Lab.