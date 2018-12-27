Saint Katharine Drexel Prep was in a defensive mode from the start, and that made things difficult for Vandebilt Catholic on Thursday in the Penguin Winter Classic basketball tournament.
Behind its pressing defense, Katharine Drexel took control early on its way to a 52-36 victory at the Academy of Our Lady.
The Yellow Jackets advanced to Friday's semifinals.
“Our defense and our pace were the reasons we did well,” Coach Terry Wilson said. “We only lost one player from last year's (Division III) championship team, so we're a team that gets after it defensively.”
Guard Emmia Johnson scored 22 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (10-4). Guard Tyrione Sparks and center Charda Dixon each had 10. Johnson scored many of her points on layups after steals. Brittany Theriot led Vandebilt Catholic with 10 points.
“They are a very good team, but we did not play with enough poise,” said Vandebilt coach Jewaski Coleman, whose team is 4-6. “When we broke their press, we'd miss layups and shots near the basket. But this game will help us in our district (7-4A) play.”
Drexel led 19-13 at 6:25 of the first quarter when it went on an 8-0 run in which it had four consecutive steals that produced a layup or a putback after a missed shot, increasing the margin to 27-13.
The Yellow Jackets led 33-17 at halftime as Johnson scored 16 points. However, Vandebilt took better care of the ball in the third quarter in outscoring Drexel 14-10 to come to 43-31 at quarter's end.
The Jackets reset their defense for the fourth, however. Johnson, Sparks and Tyra Vaughn scored all the points in a 7-0 burst that gave Drexel a 50-31 lead with 3:35 left in the game. Vandebilt scored five points in the fourth quarter.
“Emmia gives us energy and hustle,” Wilson said. “We regrouped defensively and were able to finish the game out.”
Coleman said Drexel center Dixon also was a big factor in the game. Dixon dominated with her rebounding, blocked six shots and altered others.
“Her presence was a reason we missed some shots inside,” Coleman said, “but we've just got to make those. But this game will make us better.”