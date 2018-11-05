The LHSAA released the brackets for the high school football playoffs Sunday.
Here's your Pick 6, a list of things that stood out about this year's brackets for local teams.
1 of the best things about the brackets?
That's easy. Edna Karr, the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, and Warren Easton (No. 2) ended up on opposite sides of the bracket. That means if the two teams meet again, it would be in the Superdome. Last season, they met in the semifinals in a game Karr won 20-12 before going on to beat Lakeshore 48-26 in the championship game.
Karr and Easton gave a sample of just how close the two teams are on Thursday night when the Cougars prevailed 21-20 after stopping an Easton two-point conversion in the final seconds. Behrman Stadium was packed. The Dome would be, too.
2 games with potential for a first-round upset
Landry-Walker at Barbe: The Charging Bucs finished 6-4, but those four losses came against some really good teams (Curtis, Karr, Easton and Ehret). Quarterback Ja'Quan Dorsey is finding his groove since he took over five games ago and the Charging Bucs won't be intimidated playing on the road.
Hahnville at Walker: Hahnville made it to the Dome last season. Andrew Robison, who played his first game for the Tigers last week after winning his LHSAA arbitration, gives the Tigers a weapon that makes them better than their No. 22 seed indicates.
3 rematches.
Jesuit beat St. Paul's 34-24 in Week 2. St. James beat Donaldsonville 22-0 in the first week of October. And Holy Cross beat St. Aug two weeks ago. Now all three must try to prove that it's not hard to beat the same team twice.
4 best games
Sometimes, the first round of the playoffs gives you its share of clunkers.
But there are still a few good ones.
Carver at Belle Chasse features two teams that had excellent seasons. Belle Chasse, led by one of the area's top rushers in Ralph Jones, has only lost to Karr and Easton. Carver, meanwhile, has won six in a row (all by double digits) and lost to Karr by a respectful score of 31-19.
Brother Martin, which earned a home game by upsetting Jesuit on Friday, welcomes Scotlandville to New Orleans.
Two of the aforementioned rematches (St. Paul's vs. Jesuit and Holy Cross vs. St. Aug) also should be just as good the second time around.
5 teams getting some rest
John Curtis, Rummel, Country Day, St. Charles and West St. John all earned first-round byes and will try to avoid any rust when they resume action next week.
6 Round 2 games that would be quite intriguing
OK, let's look ahead to some possible matchups in the next round:
• De La Salle vs. Hannan: Cavs made it to the Dome last year. Hannan is undefeated this year. Enough said.
• Country Day vs. Riverside: Cajuns beat the Rebels for the first time this season. If Riverside gets past Ascension Episcopal this week, the Rebels would have to do it again.
• East St. John vs. Slidell: Slidell is having one of its best seasons in about 15 years. Meanwhile, East St. John almost beat Destrehan earlier this year.
• Hahnville vs. Zachary: It would be a rematch of last season's Class 5A state championship game.
• Landry-Walker vs. Destrehan: Both have been to the Dome in the past five years. One of them could move a step closer.
• Curtis vs. Jesuit: Despite the 23-0 final score of their first meeting, the Blue Jays kept the first meeting against Curtis close for a half. So maybe Jesuit can keep it close again. But first things first. They have to find a way to get past St. Paul's. That won't be easy. But then again, nothing is this time of year.