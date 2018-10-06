Monday
Archbishop Hannan at Country Day
Carver at Ursuline
Covington at Lakeshore
McMain at John F. Kennedy
Lusher at Sci Academy
Lutcher at Parkview Baptist
Riverside at Ponchatoula
South Plaquemines at Sophie B. Wright
St. Mary’s at Karr
Vandebilt at De La Salle
West St. John at Crescent City
Tuesday
Archbishop Hannan at Northlake Christian
Belle Chasse at Academy of Our Lady
Ben Franklin at McDonogh 35
Central Catholic at West St. John
Chalmette at Higgins
Christ Episcopal at Lutheran
Clark at Hamilton Christian
Curtis at Assumption
Destrehan at Thibodaux
Dominican at Chapelle
East Jefferson at Cabrini
East St. John at Hahnville
Ehret at Bonnabel
Fisher at Cox
Fontainebleau at Northshore
Haynes at St. Charles Catholic
Independence at Pope John Paul II
Karr at Landry-Walker
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Ecole Classique
Lakeshore at Franklinton
Lutheran at Christ Episcopal
Patrick Taylor at Martin Luther King Jr. Charter
Ponchatoula at Mandeville
Riverdale at Easton
Salmen at St. Scholastica
Sci Academy at Morris Jeff Community
Slidell at Covington
Sophie B. Wright at Cohen
St. Amant at Mount Carmel
St. James at Riverside
St. Martin’s at St. Katharine Drexel
St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart
Thomas Jefferson at International High School
Varnado at First Baptist
Walker at Pearl River
West Jefferson at Grace King
Wednesday
Academy of Our Lady at St. Martin’s
Ben Franklin at East Jefferson
Bonnabel at Haynes
Carver at John F. Kennedy
Chalmette at Belle Chasse
Christ Episcopal at Kenner Discovery
Country Day at St. Scholastica
Covington at Amite
Cox at West Jefferson
De La Salle at McMain
First Baptist at Pearl River
Fisher at Newman
Higgins at St. Katharine Drexel
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Cohen
Landry-Walker at Salmen
Pope John Paul II at Mount Carmel
Riverside at McGehee
St. Thomas Aquinas at Ecole Classique
Ursuline at Lusher
Thursday
Belle Chasse at Karr
Bogalusa at Northlake Christian
Bonnabel at Higgins
Central Lafourche at Hahnville
Chalmette at West Jefferson
Cox at Academy of Our Lady
Destrehan at East St. John
East Iberville at West St. John
Ecole Classique at Lutheran
First Baptist Christian at Christ Episcopal
Fisher at Sacred Heart
Franklinton at St. Scholastica
Grace King at Ehret
Hammond at Fontainebleau
Houma Christian at Lutcher
International High School at Sophie B. Wright
Kenner Discovery at Crescent City
KIPP Renaissance at Carver
Lakeshore at Salmen
Landry-Walker at Sci Academy
Mandeville at Northshore
McDonogh 35 at Easton
Morris Jeff Community at McMain
Patrick Taylor at Thomas Jefferson
Pearl River at Amite
Pope John Paul II at Pine
Riverdale at Cabrini
Riverside at John Curtis
St. Charles at St. James
St. Helena at Archbishop Hannan
Terrebonne at Ursuline
Varnado at KIPP Booker T. Washington
Friday
Archbishop Hannan at Vandebilt Catholic Tourney
Covington at Country Day Tourney
Fontainebleau at Newman Tourney
Lakeshore at Country Day Tourney
Northlake Christian at Country Day Tourney
Slidell at Country Day Tourney
St. Martin’s at St. Mary’s
St. Scholastica at Country Day Tourney
Saturday
Archbishop Hannan at Vandebilt Catholic Tourney
Covington at Country Day Tourney
Fontainebleau at Newman Tourney
Lakeshore at Country Day Tourney
Northlake Christian at Country Day Tourney
Slidell at Country Day Tourney
St. Scholastica at Country Day Tourney