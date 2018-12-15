In a championship game that came down to the final possession, St. Augustine held on to beat Jesuit 53-52 to win the Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic on Saturday night.
Trailing by one with less than two minutes left, Jesuit turned it over twice. But both times St. Augustine missed the one-and-one free throw, leaving Jesuit with the last shot of the game which Elijah Morgan took and missed off the iron.
Jaron Pierre led the way for the Purple Knights with a team-high 21 points to help his team win their second tournament in a row.
Pierre, a junior guard, hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter, including a halftime buzzer-beater to cap an 18-10 second quarter run.
St. Augustine led 31-25 at halftime.
“It feels great for this win," Pierre said. "Me and my team worked so hard and we were missing a player. We knew they were going to be disciplined, so we had to be more disciplined.”
St. Augustine was more efficient than its opponent, shooting 51 percent (18 of 35), including 47 percent on 3-pointers (8 of 17).
Jesuit (13-2) led 11-2 midway through the first quarter, but St. Augustine finished the period on a 9-4 run which cut the deficit to two points, and Jesuit led 15-13 going into the second quarter.
The Purple Knights started slow but were able to take advantage of Jesuit’s five turnovers in the second quarter to put together a lead they never gave away.
“I got to give coach Jennings and his ball club a lot of credit,” St. Augustine coach Mitchell Johnson said. “I knew coming into this game it would be a tough matchup. … We just had to sustain their runs and stay solid and disciplined on defense.”
Morgan made seven 3-pointers, finishing with 32 points and earning the Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic Tournament’s MVP award.
Jesuit shot 45 percent from the field, scoring 18 of 40 baskets, and connecting on nine of 22 3-pointers (41 percent).
“I’m proud of the kids,” Blue Jays coach Chris Jennings said. “(The Purple Knights) were up by 10 in the second half and it could’ve gone either way. But it shows what kind of team we have to come back like that against a very quality team. … We had some poor turnovers, and we need to clean that up a little bit, but I’m very encouraged.”
The Purple Knights (18-2) have now won two tournaments in a row.
Less than two weeks ago, St. Augustine won the Newman Invitational Tournament championship, beating East Jefferson 70-41 at Newman’s Contonio Palaestra.
“In the month of December, it can hurt you and help you at the same time because there’s not much practice going on, just mostly games and limited practice,” Johnson said. “But if we can put some wins together and win some tournaments, it will help us out down the stretch.”
“We have our tournament coming up, so we want to succeed in that,” Pierre said. “We’re pushing forward.”