Allie Batiste’s 30-foot heave at the buzzer proved to be the game-winner as the Salmen High School's girls basketball team defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 65-62 in its first game of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center in Westwego.
“I had a turnover late in the game that cost my team,” Batiste said. “So, I knew it was up to me to make a play and step up. We had a big lead late in the game and didn’t want to blow it. It was really one of those shots that the minute it leaves your hand, you know that it is going in.”
Finishing with nine points on the night, Batiste’s basket from well beyond the top of the key help atone for a massive blown lead by Salmen. The Spartans led 58-44 with 4:20 remaining in the contest and held a 60-51 lead with 2:56 left.
Leading 62-54 after a basket by Ashanti Eden, STA sophomore guard Jaylyn James scored six consecutive points to tie the game at 62-62, setting up Batiste’s game-winner.
Eden finished the game with a game-high 27 for Salmen, which advances to take on Thornwood, Illinois, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Jaylen Huderson added 13 points for Salmen and Skyler Christmas finished with 11.
St. Thomas Aquinas will play Madison Prep at 4 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.
SOUTH LAFOURCHE 62, CHRIST EPISCOPAL 8: With only six players dressed out, defending Division IV state champion Christ Episcopal struggled against Class 4A Tarpons.
Not scoring until the 4:42 mark in the second quarter, a bucket by Allie Simon made it a 26-2 game. Two free throws by Grace Seghers late in the half were the last points of the half for the Wildcats, who trailed 35-4 at halftime.
Christ Episcopal managed only four more points the remainder of the game as Katelin Schneider had a bucket and Samantha Schultz added two made free throws.
The Wildcats will play an elimination game against West St. John at 11:30 a.m. Thursday while South Lafourche takes on West Jefferson at 2:30 p.m.