Jerry Phillips doesn’t want your sympathy, your silver trophy, your consolation trip to the Superdome, your moral victory.
The Warren Easton football coach, who just finished his third season leading the Eagles, wasn’t satisfied with Saturday’s 28-20 loss to top-seeded and undefeated Edna Karr in the Class 4A championship game. All week, he’d had to put up with questions about “getting back to the Dome”, “getting over the hump”, “getting to play Karr again”, when all the Karr grad cared about was leaving with the bigger trophy.
His team has now been to at least the state semifinals five times in as many seasons, and every time they have gone home empty handed, or at best with a trophy smaller than the reserved spot in their trophy case, next to the last championship hardware won in 1942. Contrary to John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis, who preached all week about the blessing for kids on all 18 teams of getting to play in the Superdome once before they graduate, Phillips took a hardline stance against losing.
“Honestly, we’re no different than the team that didn’t make it to the Dome,” he said. “We’re no different than the team that went 1-9 and didn’t make the playoffs. That’s just who I am. We want to win championships. Second-place, I know it’s a cliché, but it’s the first loser.”
And that’s exactly the type of speech his players need to hear if they’re ever going to end up on the right side of a game like Saturday’s. The participation trophy crowd might disagree, but the time for the rah-rah speech is passed. The way to get over the hump is to be fed up with running into it time and time again.
Phillips wasn’t short on the praise for the three seniors sitting next to him at the podium Saturday night. Lance LeGendre, rated the top quarterback in the state, who fought through an ankle injury the entire second half that clearly hampered his play, but his coach didn’t consider saving his senior for his impending future in college. At the same time, Phillips wasn’t one for excuses.
“I don’t care if his ankle fell off, he was going to play,” he said. “He was going to fight through it, and I commend him for that.”
Though he never met their eyes, Phillips’ soliloquy might as well have been spoken right to juniors Ashaad Clayton and Kyron Hills, who were sitting just down the table. In a year, they could very easily find themselves back in the Dome, quite possibly with a rematch against the now three-time defending 4A champs. They will certainly meet in the regular season with a district title on the line.
But Phillips made it clear they have work to do. The nine combined points that separated these two teams after their pair of match-ups this fall don’t illustrate their true divide.
The Eagles coach doesn’t want a team that can sprint out to a 12-0 lead in the first four minutes. He’s still looking for one that can put the opposing quarterback on his back with a minute to go, snag the game-winning interception and toss their helmets in the air with the time expiring.
And the only way to get there is to be fed up with anything less.
“We’re not close,” he said. “We’re not close enough.”