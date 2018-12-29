It was a double-overtime championship game between two schools separated by just eight miles.
Houma Christian came up on top, beating South Terrebonne of Bourg 35-29 to win the Academy of Our Lady Penguin Winter Classic Tournament on Saturday night.
Xariel Washington and Dales Williams led Houma Christian in scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Xariel also recorded four rebounds and one assist, while Williams totaled five rebounds and one steal to help Warriors take home the title.
"It was a great championship game," Houma Christian coach Kathy Luke said. "I think the two best teams made it to the final."
The familiar opponents are finding success early on this season, both owning 15 wins each before the new year.
"It was one year ago to the day, we played Houma Christian in this gym, and we went to overtime and lost," South Terrebonne coach Nick Cenac said. "So obviously we wanted a different outcome this year, but when I woke up this morning I knew what type of game this would be."
The lead traded hands all night, and the largest deficit was seven points which came in the fourth quarter when Houma Christian went up 25-18.
South Terrebonne (15-3) then went on a 7-0 run to tie it 25-25 before the game went into its first overtime. Both teams scored in the first extra period to send it into double overtime tied 27-27.
In the second overtime, Houma Christian outscored South Terrebonne 6-0 to earn the win.
"I'm proud of our team's focus going in to the game," Luke said. "I know they were a little tired from (Friday's) game, but they focused on what we wanted to do, as far as our game plan to stop South Terrebonne. That's a very good basketball team and they are well-coached."
Chloe Fleming, a Southern commitment, led the Gators in scoring with 11 points. Fleming also tallied eight rebounds and three assists.
Blake Pellegrin and Allie Maddox each made two 3-pointers for South Terrebonne and both finished with eight points.
"One of our starters (Maggie Portier) went out with a nose bleed and she didn't come back in, so we had to roll with some of our subs and I thought they played well," Cenac said.
Houma Christian (15-1) did a solid job of keeping the Gators out of the paint, forcing them to take outside shots most of the game.
"When you play Houma Christian, they play that soft man defense," Cenac said. "They sag hard into the paint and it's hard to get shots inside. When we started hitting some shots and pulled them out a bit, we were able to dribble and penetrate a little bit more."
South Terrebonne will get another shot at Houma Christian this season at home in Bourg on Jan. 16.
The Lady Warriors now prepare for the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Basketball Classic, which tips of Wednesday at the Alario Center in Westwego.
"That's going to be a very tough battle for us," Luke said. "There will be a lot of good teams."