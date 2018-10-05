Jesuit came into Tulane's Yulman Stadium riding a four-game winning streak for its District 9-5A challenge against John Curtis on Friday.
The Blue Jays, however, ran into a brick wall. Curtis held Jesuit to 77 total yards in taking a 23-0 victory.
The Patriots (6-0, 2-0), No. 1 in the Advocate's Super 10 Large School rankings, held Jesuit (4-2, 1-1) to 67 yards rushing, 37 of which came on the Blue Jays' last possession of the game with less than a minute remaining. Led by senior outside linebacker Joshua Valentine, Curtis held Jesuit to six first downs, including one by penalty. The Patriots also had interceptions by safety Brendon Clofer and cornerback Caleb Spann.
“Our defense played outstanding,” Patriots coach J.T. Curtis said. “We made some good adjustments at the half, had an opportunity to move the ball a little bit. We didn't want to take a chance and do anything to create turnovers, tried to be safe with the ball. And, I thought that's what we did in the second half.”
Curtis led 7-0 at halftime. However, after the first possession of the second half, Jesuit was assessed a personal foul after punting, giving Curtis the ball at the Jesuit 18. Five plays later, running back Corey Wren scored on a 5-yard run off right guard at 7:30 of of the third quarter.
With its defense stifling the Jays, Curtis took what amounted to an insurmountable lead when Austin McCready kicked a 41-yard field goal at 7:46 of the fourth. Quarterback Collin Guggenheim threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Joel Tayler with 6:14 left to seal the victory, as Jesuit's defense wore down.
“We just couldn't get anything going offensively,” Jesuit coach Mark Songy said. “They're an exceptional defensive football team, and they're very patient offensively.
“Our defense did play well for quite a while, but offensively we couldn't get anything going, couldn't get any kind of rhythm, and it's a credit to how good John Curtis' defense is. We kept leaving our defense on the field.
“I think Curtis should be (ranked) No. 1 in the state.”
Curtis finished with 188 yards rushing and 111 passing in controlling the clock.
The Patriots led 7-0 at halftime on the strength of an early scoring drive, its physical defense and a running game that gave them the time of possession advantage. Curtis had 31 plays to 20 for Jesuit, helping to offset 50 yards in penalties to 20 for the Blue Jays.
The only score of the half came when running back Shane Goins took a pitch from Guggeheim and skirted right end for 22-yard touchdown run with one minute left in the first quarter. It capped an eight-play drive after Curtis got the ball at its 40 following a 25-yard punt.
The Patriots rebounded from having second-and-20 after a chop-block penalty on its second play. Goins' touchdown came on fourth-and-2.
Curtis received an immediate jolt when Goins returned the opening kickoff 65 yards to the Jesuit 18. However, Jesuit's staunch defense held on. After seven plays, Curtis faced fourth-and-goal at 1. However, Guggenheim fumbled, and the Blue Jays recovered.
Curtis' defense, however, did not allow Jesuit past the Blue Jays' 40-yard line in the half and help them to 19 yards rushing and 7 yards on 3-of-7 passing. The Blue Jays managed three first downs – two rushing and one on a penalty.
Curtis rushed for 122 yards. However, aside from the fumble recovery on the Patriots' opening drive, Jesuit also took over on downs after Curtis came up inches short on fourth-and-1 from the Jesuit 34 with 2:02 left in the second quarter.