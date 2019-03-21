Some of the most talented high school athletes in the city, the state and the region will be on display over the next two days with the start of the 26th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Track and Field Classic held at Tad Gormley Stadium.
Most notably, the boys team competition features each of the top three performers from a year ago, including defending champions Edna Karr, along with runners-up St. Augustine and third-place finishers John Curtis. The Karr girls were the top female squad from a year ago, taking third overall.
Five local individuals will return to defending their titles, including Lakeshore’s Logan LeBlanc (pole vault) and Zachard Bernard (discuss), Fontainebleau’s Gavy Bird (pole vault), Ben Franklin’s Angel Williams (long jump) and Belle Chasse’s Amy Warren (triple jump). They, along with the rest of the field, will be looking to match last year’s performance by St. Augustine grad Donovan Rolland, who took home the boys’ 100 and 200-meter titles and was named the Boys Track Most Outstanding Performer.
In addition, six local defending champion relay teams return to the mix, all with at least two of their four competitors from a year ago. They include three teams from Karr (boys 4x100, boys 4x200 and girls 4x100) and one each from West Jefferson (boys 4x400), Holy Cross (boys 4x800) and St. Katharine Drexel (girls 4x400).
The two-day meet begins Friday afternoon with all of the preliminary heats for the track events starting at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, three of the girls (discuss, high jump, pole vault) and boys (shot put, long jump and javelin) field event finals will take place simultaneously, followed by the girls triple jump at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the rest of the field event finals begin at 10 a.m., followed by the beginning of the track finals at 1 p.m., starting with the boys and girls 4x200-meter relays.
Tickets for adults will be $7 each day, and kids 12-and-under will be admitted free of charge. Parking is available at the stadium. For more information, email Mike Corn at mike@ustfccca.org or visit www.sugarbowltrackclassic.com.