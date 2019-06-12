To put a bow on this year’s impressively strong showing by New Orleans-area track and field athletes at last month’s three-day LHSAA track and field championships and the entire season overall, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced the sport’s All-State honorees on Wednesday, including several from the Crescent City. This year’s class was decided upon season-best times from either regular season or state championship meets.
St. Katharine Drexel senior Ali Armstrong, who’s headed to compete for LSU’s track and field team next year, was named the state’s Outstanding Track Performer with her state composite record in the 100-meter hurdles (13.39) and winning time in the 300 hurdles (42.65).
Academy of the Sacred Heart senior Mary Nusloch was named All-State in three events as the area’s top distance runner, with season-best times among the best in the state in the 800 (2:20.86), 1,600 (5:11.39) and the 3,200 (11:36.70). Mt. Carmel’s Hope Shales also shined in the 3,200 (11:33.57). John Curtis’ Raven Nunery and Landry-Walker’s Lynell Washington were both named All-State in both the 100 and 200. They both ran season-best times in the 100 of 11.72, with Nunnery running 24.26 and Washington 24.70 in the 200.
McDonogh 35’s Mone Octave made the cut in the girls 100 hurdles (14.72) and the 300 hurdles (45.38), along with Karr’s Sierra Sessions (44.29) and Alacia Myles (45.08). Karr 4x100 (48.61), 4x200 (1:41.06) and 4x400 (3:56.35) relay teams were named All-State, along with the 4x400 team from John Curtis (3:53.89) and the 4x800 teams from Mandeville (9:44.37), Fontainebleau (9:49.04), Academy of the Sacred Heart (9:51.03) and Lusher (9:57.67).
In the girls field events, Ben Franklin’s Angel Williams dropped the state’s best performance this year in the long jump (19-1), alongside John Curtis’ Cameron Goodman at 18-3. Belle Chasse’s Amy Warren soared in the triple jump (39-9.5) as did John Curtis’ Diamond Smith (38-6.25). Karr’s Myles and Curtis’ Smith both made All-State in the high jump at 5-5, along with John Ehret’s Ronye Wise at 5-4. Fontainebleau’s Gaby Byrd also made the list in the pole vault (11-5.75).
The boys’ side featured four two-event All-State standouts, led by Brother Martin senior Hunter Appleton, who ran two state-best times this year in the 1,600-meters (4:21.81) and the 3,200 (9:31.20). Fontainebleau’s Marshall Buhler finished second to Appleton in both events across the whole season in the state, with a time of 4:21.82 in the pair’s intense 1,600 state finals duel and a 9:36.99 in the 3,200.
Landry-Walker sprinter Jamaal Morris was honored in both the 100 (10.43) and the 200 (21.17), while John Curtis’ Lance Williams also among the state’s top performers in the 100 (10.50) and the long jump (24-2.5). Elsewhere, Brother Martin’s Cade Lotiff (9:41.72) and Holy Cross’ Cade Martin (9:51.59) made the cut in the 3,200, while Hannan’s Victor Harvey was honored for his performance in the 800 (1:58.76), and Jesuit’s Jack Battaglia stood out in the javelin (177-1).
Despite missing the state meet due to a hamstring injury days before the season’s final meet, Corey Wren topped the state’s list of 100-meter sprinters this year with a time of 10.41 to be named an All-State honoree. Boys relay teams of John Curtis’ 4x100 group (41.73) and Brother Martin’s 4x800 squad (8:08.04) were also named.