Boys basketball
Central 55, St. James 45
Central 8 20 12 15-55
St. James 15 13 6 13-45
SCORING: CENTRAL: D. Franklin 19, R. Walker 15; ST. JAMES: T. Octane 14, S. Jones 12.
3-POINT GOALS: Central 7 (Walker 5, Franklin 1, Sherman 1); St. James 4 (Octane 3, Sutherland 1)
Records: Central 12-11, St. James 7-16
JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 37, St. James 35
Friday’s Games
District 6-5A
Slidell at Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.
Mandeville at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Northshore, 7 p.m.
Covington at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Hahnville at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.
Thibodaux at East St. John, 7:30 p.m.
District 8-5A
Chalmette at East Jefferson, 7 p.m.
District 9-5A
St. Augustine at John Curtis, 7 p.m.
Brother Martin at Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rummel at Shaw, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
Salmen at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Belle Chasse at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.
Warren Easton at McMain, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-3A
Jewel Sumner at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Bogalusa at Loranger, 7:15 p.m.
District 10-3A
Donaldsonville at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.
Lusher at De La Salle, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pope John Paul II at Pine, 7 p.m.
Amite at Independence, 7 p.m.
District 11-2A
M.L. King at Riverside, 6 p.m.
District 8-1A
Ecole Classique at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.
Houma Christian at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Clark at Varnado, 5:30 p.m.
West St. John at KIPP Booker T. Washington
District 7-B
Crescent City at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.
Holden at Maurepas, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Runnels, 7:30 p.m.
District 8-C
Christ Episcopal at Brighton, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.
Nondistrict
Bonnabel at Carver, 5:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Karr, 6 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Sophie Wright, 6 p.m.
Lutheran at St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.
International at Einstein, 6 p.m.
Doyle at Albany, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Newman, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Ben Franklin at Livingston, 7 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Haynes, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Friday’s Games
District 6-5A
Slidell at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Northshore, 6 p.m.
Covington at Hammond, 6 p.m.
District 7-5A
Hahnville at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.
Thibodaux at East St. John, 6 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne, 5 p.m.
District 8-4A
Salmen at Pearl River, 6 p.m.
Lakeshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
District 9-4A
Warren Easton at McMain, 6 p.m.
Belle Chasse at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.
Karr at Academy of Our Lady, 6 p.m.
District 10-4A
Riverdale at McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.
District 7-3A
Jewel Sumner at Hannan, 6 p.m.
Bogalusa at Loranger, 6 p.m.
District 9-3A
Abramson Sci at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Sophie Wright at International, 5 p.m.
Cohen at KIPP Renaissance, 5:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
Ursuline at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pope John Paul II at Pine, 6 p.m.
Amite at Independence, 6 p.m.
District 11-2A
M.L. King at Riverside, 5 p.m.
District 8-1A
West St. John at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
District 7-B
Holden at Maurepas, 5 p.m.
Nondistrict
Grace King at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Ben Franklin at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Newman, 6 p.m.
Abramson Sci at Carver, 6 p.m.
Doyle at Albany, 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville 77, De La Salle 33
De La Salle 11 15 3 4-33
Donaldsonville 22 28 17 10-77
SCORING: De La Salle: S. Miller 18; Donaldsonville: Deja Harvey 28.
3-POINT GOALS: De La Salle 4 (S. Miller 3, S. Nilter 1); Donaldsonville (D. Harvey 4, Q Bell, T. Rishard)
Records: Donaldsonville 16-4
John Curtis 41, Dominican 24
Dominican 1 11 10 2-24
John Curtis 11 9 13 8-41
SCORING: DOMINICAN: Sydney Sherman 10; JOHN CURTIS: Jerkalia Jordan 16, Abryhia Irons 12.
Records: John Curtis 20-3, Dominican 19-4
Wrestling
Louisiana Classic seeds
At Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
Gonzales
106: 1. Evan Frost, Holy Cross 2. Sam Dreuil, Jesuit, 3. Glenn Price, Shaw.
113: 1. Alex Yokubaitis, St. Louis. 2. Jacob Frost, Holy Cross, 3. Raheem Bonnett, Shaw.
120: 1. Logan Bertot, Brother Martin. 2. Luke Romano, Catholic, 3. Brandon Stein, St. Paul’s.
126: 1. Michael Lundin, Holy Cross, 2. Connor Hoffman, Brother Martin, 3. Peyton Bass, Airline.
132: 1. Gavin Christ, Basile, 2. Daniel Croy, Brother Martin, 3. Peyton Ward, St. Paul’s.
138: 1. Alex Duncan, Brother Martin, 2. Dylan Bernard, Comeaux, 3. Gage Sonnier, John Ehret.
145: 1. Lance Robinson, St. Michael, 2. Morgan Manuel, Rayne, 3. Charles Travasos, Teurlings.
152: 1. Trent Mahoney, East Ascension, 2. Dylan Ames, Comeaux, 3. Seth Alfonso, Brother Martin.
160: 1. Mason Massicot, Brother Martin. 2. Taylor Clay, Carencro. 3. Mason Macaluso, Holy Cross.
170: 1. Hunter Hawkins, St. Amant. 2. Cameron Frost, Holy Cross, 3. Allen, Covington.
182: 1. Caden Mumme, Holy Cross. 2. Issac Cortez, Basile. 3. Michael Clapp, Brother Martin.
195: 1. Grant Rabel, Dunham, 2. David Bernard, Teurlings, 3. Devon Clark, East Ascension.
220: 1. Ryan Doody, Holy Cross. 2. Kyle West, Brother Martin. 3. Wes Brady, Zachary.
285: 1. Perry Ganci, Jesuit, 2. Mack Brown, Brother Martin. 3. Miles Santiago, Teurlings.