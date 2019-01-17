Boys basketball

Central 55, St. James 45

Central 8 20 12 15-55

St. James 15 13 6 13-45

SCORING: CENTRAL: D. Franklin 19, R. Walker 15; ST. JAMES: T. Octane 14, S. Jones 12.

3-POINT GOALS: Central 7 (Walker 5, Franklin 1, Sherman 1); St. James 4 (Octane 3, Sutherland 1)

Records: Central 12-11, St. James 7-16

JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 37, St. James 35

Friday’s Games

District 6-5A

Slidell at Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.

Mandeville at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Northshore, 7 p.m.

Covington at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

Hahnville at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.

Thibodaux at East St. John, 7:30 p.m.

District 8-5A

Chalmette at East Jefferson, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A

St. Augustine at John Curtis, 7 p.m.

Brother Martin at Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rummel at Shaw, 7 p.m.

District 8-4A

Lakeshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

Salmen at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-4A

Belle Chasse at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.

Warren Easton at McMain, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-3A

Jewel Sumner at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Bogalusa at Loranger, 7:15 p.m.

District 10-3A

Donaldsonville at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.

Lusher at De La Salle, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pope John Paul II at Pine, 7 p.m.

Amite at Independence, 7 p.m.

District 11-2A

M.L. King at Riverside, 6 p.m.

District 8-1A

Ecole Classique at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.

Houma Christian at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Clark at Varnado, 5:30 p.m.

West St. John at KIPP Booker T. Washington

District 7-B

Crescent City at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.

Holden at Maurepas, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Runnels, 7:30 p.m.

District 8-C

Christ Episcopal at Brighton, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.

Nondistrict

Bonnabel at Carver, 5:30 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at Karr, 6 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Sophie Wright, 6 p.m.

Lutheran at St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.

International at Einstein, 6 p.m.

Doyle at Albany, 6 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Newman, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Riverdale, 7 p.m.

Ben Franklin at Livingston, 7 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Haynes, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Friday’s Games

District 6-5A

Slidell at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Northshore, 6 p.m.

Covington at Hammond, 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

Hahnville at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.

Thibodaux at East St. John, 6 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne, 5 p.m.

District 8-4A

Salmen at Pearl River, 6 p.m.

Lakeshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

District 9-4A

Warren Easton at McMain, 6 p.m.

Belle Chasse at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

Karr at Academy of Our Lady, 6 p.m.

District 10-4A

Riverdale at McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.

District 7-3A

Jewel Sumner at Hannan, 6 p.m.

Bogalusa at Loranger, 6 p.m.

District 9-3A

Abramson Sci at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Sophie Wright at International, 5 p.m.

Cohen at KIPP Renaissance, 5:30 p.m.

District 10-3A

Ursuline at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pope John Paul II at Pine, 6 p.m.

Amite at Independence, 6 p.m.

District 11-2A

M.L. King at Riverside, 5 p.m.

District 8-1A

West St. John at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

District 7-B

Holden at Maurepas, 5 p.m.

Nondistrict

Grace King at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Ben Franklin at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Newman, 6 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Carver, 6 p.m.

Doyle at Albany, 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville 77, De La Salle 33

De La Salle 11 15 3 4-33

Donaldsonville 22 28 17 10-77

SCORING: De La Salle: S. Miller 18; Donaldsonville: Deja Harvey 28.

3-POINT GOALS: De La Salle 4 (S. Miller 3, S. Nilter 1); Donaldsonville (D. Harvey 4, Q Bell, T. Rishard)

Records: Donaldsonville 16-4

John Curtis 41, Dominican 24

Dominican 1 11 10 2-24

John Curtis 11 9 13 8-41

SCORING: DOMINICAN: Sydney Sherman 10; JOHN CURTIS: Jerkalia Jordan 16, Abryhia Irons 12.

Records: John Curtis 20-3, Dominican 19-4

Wrestling

Louisiana Classic seeds

At Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

Gonzales

106: 1. Evan Frost, Holy Cross 2. Sam Dreuil, Jesuit, 3. Glenn Price, Shaw.

113: 1. Alex Yokubaitis, St. Louis. 2. Jacob Frost, Holy Cross, 3. Raheem Bonnett, Shaw.

120: 1. Logan Bertot, Brother Martin. 2. Luke Romano, Catholic, 3. Brandon Stein, St. Paul’s.

126: 1. Michael Lundin, Holy Cross, 2. Connor Hoffman, Brother Martin, 3. Peyton Bass, Airline.

132: 1. Gavin Christ, Basile, 2. Daniel Croy, Brother Martin, 3. Peyton Ward, St. Paul’s.

138: 1. Alex Duncan, Brother Martin, 2. Dylan Bernard, Comeaux, 3. Gage Sonnier, John Ehret.

145: 1. Lance Robinson, St. Michael, 2. Morgan Manuel, Rayne, 3. Charles Travasos, Teurlings.

152: 1. Trent Mahoney, East Ascension, 2. Dylan Ames, Comeaux, 3. Seth Alfonso, Brother Martin.

160: 1. Mason Massicot, Brother Martin. 2. Taylor Clay, Carencro. 3. Mason Macaluso, Holy Cross.

170: 1. Hunter Hawkins, St. Amant. 2. Cameron Frost, Holy Cross, 3. Allen, Covington.

182: 1. Caden Mumme, Holy Cross. 2. Issac Cortez, Basile. 3. Michael Clapp, Brother Martin.

195: 1. Grant Rabel, Dunham, 2. David Bernard, Teurlings, 3. Devon Clark, East Ascension.

220: 1. Ryan Doody, Holy Cross. 2. Kyle West, Brother Martin. 3. Wes Brady, Zachary.

285: 1. Perry Ganci, Jesuit, 2. Mack Brown, Brother Martin. 3. Miles Santiago, Teurlings.

View comments