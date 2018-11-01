Coach Joe Chango said it is the Country Day Cajun way.
Seniors Christian Becnel and Nicky Corchiani had a significant impact on both sides of the ball as Country Day completed an unbeaten season on Friday with a 56-22 home victory over South Plaquemines.
The Cajuns finished the regular season 10-0 and won the District 9-2A title with a 4-0 district record. They are ranked No. 1 in the Advocate’s Small Schools poll and will likely be a No. 2 seed when the playoffs begin.
Playing in their final regular-season game, Becnel and Corchiani both contributed game-changing plays on offense and defense as Country Day completed its first unbeaten season since 2004.
“That’s just being a Country Day Cajun,” Chango said. “Having an impact on both sides of the ball and on special teams is something we do as Cajuns.”
Neither Becnel nor Corchiani scored a touchdown in the wild offensive show. But Becnel caught five passes for 75 yards and grabbed two interceptions and a key fumble recovery. Corchiani caused that fumble while playing linebacker and also gained 160 yards on 19 rushes.
Quarterback Justin Ibieta, a junior, ran for three touchdowns and also threw for three scores. He completed 16 of 21 passes for 237 yards.
It was a game in which neither team punted, but four interceptions and the fumble recovery gave Country Day an advantage in field position.
Three first-half turnovers helped the Cajuns create a 42-16 halftime advantage was built largely because of three turnovers that resulted in three touchdowns for the Cajuns.
Becnel, who doubles as a defensive back, had the first two of Country Day’s interceptions in the first half and Ibieta leveraged those into a quick 28-8 lead.
Becnel also recovered a fumble at the Hurricanes’ 45 in the first half, then killed South Plaquemines’ first possession of the third quarter at the 1-yard line with his second interception.
“I’m so proud of our players,” said Chango. “This (season) is a great accomplishment. There’s not a lot of people who ever thought we could accomplish something like this.
“I assume we’ll be the No.2 seed. That will give us a bye (next week) and a chance to get healthy. Hey, whoever we’ve got to lineup up against, we’ve got to lineup against.”
Becnel said the Cajuns “had a shot” to do something special this season.
“Before the season started, we talked about it in the weight room,” the 6-foot-4 Becnel said. “We knew we had a bunch of kids that played hard and we knew we had a great quarterback.
“We got a bunch of people back (including 12 seniors). I don’t know if finishing unbeaten was even in our view, but we did it.”
Corchiani began the season primarily as a linebacker, but was forced into the role as the primary running back when Buckner Heebe was injured. Corchiani’s 160 yards Friday gives him 754 for the season.
“We knew we had a chance for this kind of season,” Corchiani said. “Now that is behind us and we can’t worry about that. We’ve got to worry about the next step.”